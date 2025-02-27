Valute / IPWR
IPWR: Ideal Power Inc
6.67 USD 1.22 (22.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IPWR ha avuto una variazione del 22.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.44 e ad un massimo di 6.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Ideal Power Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.44 6.90
Intervallo Annuale
3.77 8.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.45
- Apertura
- 5.46
- Bid
- 6.67
- Ask
- 6.97
- Minimo
- 5.44
- Massimo
- 6.90
- Volume
- 381
- Variazione giornaliera
- 22.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 30.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.55%
21 settembre, domenica