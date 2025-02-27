QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IPWR
Tornare a Azioni

IPWR: Ideal Power Inc

6.67 USD 1.22 (22.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPWR ha avuto una variazione del 22.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.44 e ad un massimo di 6.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Ideal Power Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IPWR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.44 6.90
Intervallo Annuale
3.77 8.62
Chiusura Precedente
5.45
Apertura
5.46
Bid
6.67
Ask
6.97
Minimo
5.44
Massimo
6.90
Volume
381
Variazione giornaliera
22.39%
Variazione Mensile
30.78%
Variazione Semestrale
21.72%
Variazione Annuale
-17.55%
21 settembre, domenica