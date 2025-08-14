QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTS
Tornare a Azioni

FTS: Fortis Inc

49.27 USD 0.42 (0.86%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTS ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.93 e ad un massimo di 49.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Fortis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.93 49.44
Intervallo Annuale
40.32 51.12
Chiusura Precedente
48.85
Apertura
48.99
Bid
49.27
Ask
49.57
Minimo
48.93
Massimo
49.44
Volume
369
Variazione giornaliera
0.86%
Variazione Mensile
-0.44%
Variazione Semestrale
8.33%
Variazione Annuale
8.29%
20 settembre, sabato