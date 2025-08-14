Valute / FTS
FTS: Fortis Inc
49.27 USD 0.42 (0.86%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTS ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.93 e ad un massimo di 49.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Fortis Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FTS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.93 49.44
Intervallo Annuale
40.32 51.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.85
- Apertura
- 48.99
- Bid
- 49.27
- Ask
- 49.57
- Minimo
- 48.93
- Massimo
- 49.44
- Volume
- 369
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.29%
20 settembre, sabato