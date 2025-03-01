Valute / CCBG
CCBG: Capital City Bank Group
43.33 USD 0.41 (0.94%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CCBG ha avuto una variazione del -0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.33 e ad un massimo di 44.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Capital City Bank Group. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CCBG News
- Capital City Bank: Raising EPS Estimate After Earnings Surprise, Hold Rating (NASDAQ:CCBG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- This is Why Capital City Bank (CCBG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Capital City Bank (CCBG) Could Be a Great Choice
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Capital City Bank (CCBG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Capital City Bank earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- William G. Smith III joins Capital City Bank board, extending family legacy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Capital City Bank: Earnings Outlook Is Rosy But The Valuation Isn’t Attractive Enough
- Capital City Bank Stock: An Interesting Prospect I Can't Be Bullish About Yet (CCBG)
- Capital City Bank names first female president
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
- Capital City Bank Stock: Expected Margin Decline To Pressurize Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.33 44.37
Intervallo Annuale
32.38 44.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.74
- Apertura
- 43.87
- Bid
- 43.33
- Ask
- 43.63
- Minimo
- 43.33
- Massimo
- 44.37
- Volume
- 272
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.96%
20 settembre, sabato