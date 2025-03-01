QuotazioniSezioni
CCBG
CCBG: Capital City Bank Group

43.33 USD 0.41 (0.94%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CCBG ha avuto una variazione del -0.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.33 e ad un massimo di 44.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Capital City Bank Group. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.33 44.37
Intervallo Annuale
32.38 44.69
Chiusura Precedente
43.74
Apertura
43.87
Bid
43.33
Ask
43.63
Minimo
43.33
Massimo
44.37
Volume
272
Variazione giornaliera
-0.94%
Variazione Mensile
0.09%
Variazione Semestrale
21.65%
Variazione Annuale
25.96%
20 settembre, sabato