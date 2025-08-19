QuotazioniSezioni
CAG: ConAgra Brands Inc

18.54 USD 0.21 (1.12%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAG ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.45 e ad un massimo di 18.90.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.45 18.90
Intervallo Annuale
18.19 32.90
Chiusura Precedente
18.75
Apertura
18.82
Bid
18.54
Ask
18.84
Minimo
18.45
Massimo
18.90
Volume
13.928 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.12%
Variazione Mensile
-2.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-30.87%
Variazione Annuale
-43.30%
20 settembre, sabato