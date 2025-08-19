Valute / CAG
CAG: ConAgra Brands Inc
18.54 USD 0.21 (1.12%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAG ha avuto una variazione del -1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.45 e ad un massimo di 18.90.
Segui le dinamiche di ConAgra Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CAG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.45 18.90
Intervallo Annuale
18.19 32.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.75
- Apertura
- 18.82
- Bid
- 18.54
- Ask
- 18.84
- Minimo
- 18.45
- Massimo
- 18.90
- Volume
- 13.928 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.30%
20 settembre, sabato