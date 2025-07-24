Valute / AWK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AWK: American Water Works Company Inc
135.06 USD 0.32 (0.24%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AWK ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.38 e ad un massimo di 135.66.
Segui le dinamiche di American Water Works Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWK News
- CWT vs. AWK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- American Water Works' Arm Installs New Battery Energy Storage System
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- American Water Works (AWK) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- VEOEY or AWK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- California American Water completes acquisition of Bass Lake Water Company
- 4 Women-Run Company Stocks Showing Strong 2025 Gains
- Global Water Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
- Consolidated Water Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates
- American States Water Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
- VEOEY vs. AWK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- American Water Works stock falls after pricing 7 million share offering
- Southern Company Q2 Earnings Beat as Utility Sales Grow
- Essential Utilities Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
- American Water Works (AWK) Q2 Up 11%
- American Water Works' Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Beat Estimates
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- American Water Works (AWK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- American Water Works Q2 2025 slides: EPS up 4.2%, guidance narrowed upward
- American Water declares quarterly dividend of $0.8275 per share
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Utilities Stocks Now
- American Water Works to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- How to Find Strong Utilities Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.38 135.66
Intervallo Annuale
118.74 155.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 135.38
- Apertura
- 135.58
- Bid
- 135.06
- Ask
- 135.36
- Minimo
- 134.38
- Massimo
- 135.66
- Volume
- 2.271 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.85%
20 settembre, sabato