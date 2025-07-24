QuotazioniSezioni
AWK: American Water Works Company Inc

135.06 USD 0.32 (0.24%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AWK ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.38 e ad un massimo di 135.66.

Segui le dinamiche di American Water Works Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
134.38 135.66
Intervallo Annuale
118.74 155.50
Chiusura Precedente
135.38
Apertura
135.58
Bid
135.06
Ask
135.36
Minimo
134.38
Massimo
135.66
Volume
2.271 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-5.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.32%
Variazione Annuale
-7.85%
