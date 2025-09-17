Valute / EURHUF
EURHUF: Euro vs Forint
389.973 HUF 0.753 (0.19%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Forint
Il tasso di cambio EURHUF ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 387.818 HUF e ad un massimo di 391.251 HUF per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Fiorino Ungherese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EURHUF News
Intervallo Giornaliero
387.818 391.251
Intervallo Annuale
387.735 416.702
- Chiusura Precedente
- 389.22 0
- Apertura
- 388.58 3
- Bid
- 389.97 3
- Ask
- 390.00 3
- Minimo
- 387.81 8
- Massimo
- 391.25 1
- Volume
- 48.489 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.85%
21 settembre, domenica