389.566 HUF 0.276 (0.07%)
Sector: Currency Base: Euro Profit currency: Forint

EURHUF exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 388.793 HUF and at a high of 389.688 HUF per 1 EUR.

Follow Euro vs Hungarian Forint dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
388.793 389.688
Year Range
387.944 416.702
Previous Close
389.29 0
Open
389.46 4
Bid
389.56 6
Ask
389.59 6
Low
388.79 3
High
389.68 8
Volume
3.552 K
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
-1.67%
6 Months Change
-3.25%
Year Change
-1.95%
17 September, Wednesday
07:30
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
09:00
EUR
CPI m/m
Act
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.3%
09:00
EUR
CPI y/y
Act
Fcst
2.1%
Prev
2.1%
09:00
EUR
Core CPI
Act
Fcst
Prev
122.82
11:00
EUR
ECB President Lagarde Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
EUR
Bbk President Nagel Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev