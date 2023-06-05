Winfinity Robot

Winfinity Robot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. 
It is designed for EURUSD on H1 Timeframe and it uses different strategies to minimize the drawdown. 
It uses a great volatility algorithm in order to avoid to trade during high volatility. 
Using this algorithm, the expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades.

!!! The robot has a smart algorithm to open and close the orders, our recommendation is to not intervene with other scripts or manual over the orders.
The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period in EURUSD since 2015 with good results.  
You can download the demo and test it yourself. Our tests were performed with the real tick date and current spread.

Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 4
Pair: EURUSD
The Recommended Timeframe is H1
Minimum lots: 0.01
Recommended deposit starts from $6000

Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000

Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

It is recommended to run the robot with the default settings.
