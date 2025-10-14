Reversal merchant Pro is a powerful, non-repainting technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, delivering precise buy and sell signals for traders seeking reliable entry and exit points. Built with advanced filtering mechanisms, it combines multiple technical analysis tools to identify high-probability reversal opportunities in any market, making it ideal for forex, stocks, commodities, and indices trading.

Key Features

Non-Repainting Signals : Generates stable buy (lime arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals that do not change after formation, ensuring dependable trade setups.

: Generates stable buy (lime arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals that do not change after formation, ensuring dependable trade setups. Multi-Filter System : Integrates Moving Average (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Money Flow Index (MFI), Average Directional Index (ADX), and price action filters for robust signal confirmation.

: Integrates Moving Average (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Money Flow Index (MFI), Average Directional Index (ADX), and price action filters for robust signal confirmation. Customizable Parameters : Fine-tune the indicator with adjustable settings for MA periods, RSI thresholds, MACD parameters, MFI levels, ADX trend strength, candle size, and more to suit your trading style.

: Fine-tune the indicator with adjustable settings for MA periods, RSI thresholds, MACD parameters, MFI levels, ADX trend strength, candle size, and more to suit your trading style. ADX Trend Filter : Ensures signals are generated in low-trend (range-bound) market conditions, reducing false signals during strong trends (ADX threshold customizable, default 25.0).

: Ensures signals are generated in low-trend (range-bound) market conditions, reducing false signals during strong trends (ADX threshold customizable, default 25.0). Price Action Analysis : Detects bullish/bearish candles and pin bars to enhance signal accuracy, with an optional minimum candle size filter based on ATR percentage.

: Detects bullish/bearish candles and pin bars to enhance signal accuracy, with an optional minimum candle size filter based on ATR percentage. Volume-Based MFI Filter : Incorporates Money Flow Index to confirm signals with volume strength, with flexible buy/sell thresholds (default: 50.0 for buy, above 45.0 for sell).

: Incorporates Money Flow Index to confirm signals with volume strength, with flexible buy/sell thresholds (default: 50.0 for buy, above 45.0 for sell). MA Crossover Window : Allows signals only within a user-defined number of candles after an MA crossover, ensuring alignment with trend changes (default: 7 candles).

: Allows signals only within a user-defined number of candles after an MA crossover, ensuring alignment with trend changes (default: 7 candles). Alert System : Configurable alerts with sound notifications ("alert.wav") for real-time trade opportunities.

: Configurable alerts with sound notifications ("alert.wav") for real-time trade opportunities. Debug Mode : Provides detailed logging for signal analysis, helping traders understand the logic behind each signal.

: Provides detailed logging for signal analysis, helping traders understand the logic behind each signal. Performance Optimization: Option to limit the number of bars processed (default: all bars) for faster calculations on large datasets.

Why Choose ReversalArrow?

Versatility : Works across all timeframes and asset classes, from scalping on M1 to swing trading on D1.

: Works across all timeframes and asset classes, from scalping on M1 to swing trading on D1. User-Friendly : Easy-to-read visual arrows with customizable size and offset (ATR-based) for clear chart visibility.

: Easy-to-read visual arrows with customizable size and offset (ATR-based) for clear chart visibility. High Accuracy : Combines multiple indicators to filter out noise, focusing on high-probability reversal points in range-bound markets.

: Combines multiple indicators to filter out noise, focusing on high-probability reversal points in range-bound markets. Trader Control: Enable or disable individual filters (MA, RSI, MACD, MFI, ADX, price action) to match your strategy.

Input Parameters

Use_MA (default: false) : Enable/disable Moving Average filter.

: Enable/disable Moving Average filter. MA_Period (default: 20) : Period for Simple Moving Average.

: Period for Simple Moving Average. MA_Crossover_Window (default: 7) : Candles after MA crossover for valid signals.

: Candles after MA crossover for valid signals. Use_RSI (default: false) : Enable/disable RSI filter.

: Enable/disable RSI filter. RSI_Period (default: 10) : RSI calculation period.

: RSI calculation period. RSI_Buy_Threshold (default: 55.0) : RSI level for buy signals.

: RSI level for buy signals. RSI_Sell_Threshold (default: 45.0) : RSI level for sell signals.

: RSI level for sell signals. Use_MACD (default: false) : Enable/disable MACD filter.

: Enable/disable MACD filter. MACD_Fast/Slow/Signal (default: 10/18/16) : MACD parameters.

: MACD parameters. Use_PriceAction (default: true) : Enable/disable price action filter.

: Enable/disable price action filter. MinCandleSize (default: 0.0) : Minimum candle size as a percentage of ATR.

: Minimum candle size as a percentage of ATR. Use_Volume (default: false) : Enable/disable MFI filter.

: Enable/disable MFI filter. MFI_Period (default: 14) : MFI calculation period.

: MFI calculation period. MFI_Buy_Threshold (default: 50.0) : MFI level for buy signals.

: MFI level for buy signals. MFI_Sell_Threshold (default: 45.0) : MFI level for sell signals.

: MFI level for sell signals. Use_ADX_Filter (default: true) : Enable/disable ADX trend strength filter.

: Enable/disable ADX trend strength filter. ADX_Period (default: 14) : ADX calculation period.

: ADX calculation period. ADX_Weak_Trend_Threshold (default: 25.0) : Maximum ADX for valid signals.

: Maximum ADX for valid signals. MaxBars (default: 0) : Number of bars to process (0 = all).

: Number of bars to process (0 = all). Enable_Alerts (default: true) : Enable/disable alerts.

: Enable/disable alerts. ArrowSize (default: 12) : Size of signal arrows.

: Size of signal arrows. Arrow_ATR_Factor (default: 0.10) : ATR multiplier for arrow offset.

: ATR multiplier for arrow offset. AlertSound (default: "alert.wav") : Sound file for alerts.

: Sound file for alerts. Debug_Mode (default: true): Enable/disable detailed signal logging.

How to Use

Attach ReversalArrow to your MT5 chart. Customize the input parameters to align with your trading strategy. Look for lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart for trade signals. Use alerts to stay informed of new signals in real time. Combine with other analysis tools for enhanced decision-making.

Ideal For

Day traders and swing traders looking for reliable reversal signals.

Beginners and advanced traders who want a customizable, multi-filter indicator.

Traders focusing on range-bound markets, with ADX ensuring low-trend conditions.

Boost your trading precision with ReversalArrow – your ultimate tool for spotting high-probability reversals!

feel free to send me a message so i can give you the ideal settings for a particular pair and timeframe after you have subscribe or bought the indicator.