🧠 Overview





All in One Swing Points is a precision swing detection indicator that automatically plots three levels of market swing structures—from the strictest 3-bar formations to long-term turning points—all in one visual layer.





This tool gives traders a clear, multi-timeframe perspective on price structure shifts, making it ideal for identifying market reversals, liquidity sweeps, and structure breaks with minimal clutter.





🎯 Key Features





a. 3 Swing Levels in One Indicator

Strict 3-Bar Swings – Short-term, fast-reacting pivots (ideal for scalping and intraday precision).





Intermediate Swings (ITH/ITL) – Medium-term structure points showing meaningful order flow shifts.





Long-Term Swings (Strongest ITH/ITL) – Major market turning points for swing or position traders.



b. Full Chart Adaptability

Works on any symbol, timeframe, or instrument, including forex, indices, metals, and crypto.





c. Customizable Visualization

Choose whether to display strict 3-bar swings or focus only on intermediate and long-term swing structures.





d. Optimized & Lightweight

Efficient array handling ensures no "array out of range" or performance issues during backtesting or live trading.





🧩 How It Works





Detects strict 3-bar swing highs/lows using immediate candle comparisons.

Builds intermediate-term swings , the highest or lowest, from any consecutive 3-bar swings .

from any consecutive . Identifies long-term swings, the highest or lowest, from any 3 consecutive intermediate pivots.

Each swing level is color-coded and vertically offset for clear chart visibility.





📊 Ideal For





Traders who use Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Price Action methods.





Scalpers, swing traders, and analysts who want to see structural evolution without switching between multiple indicators.





Developers and strategy builders needing swing points for custom logic or EA signals.





⚙️ Inputs



Parameter Description

LookBackBars Lookback range for intermediate and long-term swings

LookBackBars_Strict Range for detecting strict 3-bar swings

ShowStrictSwings Enables or hides the strict 3-bar level for cleaner charts



🪶 Visual Markers

Swing Type Color Width Description

Strict 3-Bar High Brown 1 Short-term pivot high

Strict 3-Bar Low Dark Green1 Short-term pivot low

Intermediate High (ITH) OrangeRed 1 Medium-term swing high

Intermediate Low (ITL) Green 1 Medium-term swing low

Long-Term High Crimson 2 Major structural high

Long-Term Low Teal 2 Major structural low



🔍 Why Choose This Indicator





Integrates multiple swing levels seamlessly without overlapping logic.

Offers clean structural clarity for all trading styles.

Validated and optimized for MQL5 publication standards (no array errors).

Delivers a multi-layer market map at a glance.





💬 Summary





“All in One Swing Points” gives traders a unified, hierarchical view of price structure — from micro to macro — in a single, beautifully organized overlay. Whether you’re analyzing liquidity sweeps, marking structural shifts, or coding advanced setups, this indicator simplifies your workflow and sharpens your edge.























