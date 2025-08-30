Visual Falcon Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trade with Clarity and Confidence. Capture Trend Reversals with Precision.

Are you tired of noisy indicators that generate countless false signals? The Visual Falcon Indicator is a professional-grade trend analysis tool designed to cut through the market noise and identify high-probability trend reversals with exceptional accuracy. For just $30, you can equip your chart with a powerful, non-repainting indicator that helps you see the market's true direction.

The Logic Behind the Falcon: A Deep Dive

The core of the Visual Falcon Indicator is a sophisticated algorithm that dynamically adapts to changing market volatility. Unlike standard indicators that use fixed lookback periods, the Falcon intelligently analyzes the market's recent behavior to build a smart, responsive trading channel.

Here is how it works:

Weighted Volatility Calculation: First, the indicator calculates the true range of each bar to understand the market's current volatility. It then uses a weighted formula that gives more importance to the most recent price action. This creates a highly adaptive volatility value that accurately reflects the present trading environment, not just a simple average of the past. The Dynamic Volatility Channel: This intelligent volatility value is then multiplied by a user-defined factor ( Channel Multiplier ) to create a dynamic channel around the price. This channel is the Falcon's hunting ground. It automatically expands during high-volatility breakouts and contracts during quiet periods, ensuring that its boundaries are always relevant to the current market structure. Extremum-Based Trend Detection: The Falcon tracks the highest high or lowest low ( ExtremumValue ) since the last trend change. A trend is considered bullish as long as the price remains above the lower channel line, and bearish as long as it stays below the upper channel line. Pinpoint Accurate Signals: A buy or sell signal is generated only when the price makes a decisive break of the channel. A Buy Signal occurs when a clear downtrend is in place, and the price breaks and closes above the upper dynamic channel line. This indicates that the bears have lost control and a new uptrend is beginning.

A Sell Signal occurs when a clear uptrend is in place, and the price breaks and closes below the lower dynamic channel line. This shows that bull power is exhausted and a new downtrend is forming.

Upon a signal, the indicator immediately draws a clear arrow and plots the new corresponding support or resistance line, giving you a complete picture of the new market trend.

Key Features and Benefits

High-Quality, Non-Repainting Signals: The Falcon's signals are locked in as the bar closes. What you see on your chart is what really happened, allowing you to backtest and trade with confidence.

Built-in Signal Noise Filter: The unique "Bars Delay" feature is your shield against choppy markets. It ensures a minimum number of bars must pass before a new signal can be generated, filtering out insignificant price fluctuations and helping you focus only on major trend shifts.

Adaptive Support and Resistance: The indicator automatically draws the new support (for buys) or resistance (for sells) line after a signal, providing a clear reference point for placing stop-losses or managing your trade.

Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your exact needs. Adjust the volatility period, channel multiplier, signal delays, colors, and arrow sizes to fit any instrument, timeframe, or trading style.

Clean and Clutter-Free Interface: Choose what you want to see. With three display modes, you can show the support/resistance lines only, just the trade signals, or a comprehensive view with all elements visible.

Who Is This Indicator For?

The Visual Falcon Indicator is a perfect tool for trend traders, swing traders, and even day traders who need a reliable way to confirm entries and exits. Its clear and intuitive design makes it suitable for beginners, while its advanced customization and robust logic provide the depth that experienced traders demand.

Main Input Parameters

Volatility Period: Controls the lookback period for the volatility calculation. Lower values make it more sensitive, while higher values make it smoother.

Channel Multiplier: Adjusts the width of the volatility channel. A larger value results in fewer, but potentially more significant, signals.

Signal Mode: Choose between three display modes: Lines Only, All, or Signals Only.

Bars to wait between signals: The number of bars to wait before a new signal can appear, helping to filter out market noise.

Stop guessing where the trend will turn. Let the Visual Falcon Indicator give you the edge you need to trade decisively.

Add this powerful tool to your collection for a one-time price of $30.