HFT Prop Firm US30 Pro

The Expert Advisor (EA) named HFT Prop Firm is an innovative solution designed specifically for approval on proprietary trading desks that allow High-Frequency Trading (HFT). This EA offers two unique trader modes, known as Trader Mode 1 and Trader Mode 2, providing flexibility to users during the approval process.





The HFT Prop Firm EA stands out by offering two distinct options for HFT operations: Normal HFT and Turbo HFT, both executing orders in milliseconds to optimize transaction efficiency. Traders also have the convenience of using preset configurations, adjusted for different account sizes, ranging from 50,000 to 500,000. Furthermore, the account approval process is conducted swiftly, being completed within 10 days, and in many cases, can be approved on the same day, depending on the customized settings chosen by the user.





The major differentiator of this EA is its versatility, as it not only meets the needs of traders seeking approval on proprietary trading desks but can also be used on real accounts post-approval. Users have the option to select between the normal Trader mode or the Grid Trader option for daily operations. This makes the HFT Prop Firm a comprehensive and easy-to-configure robot, perfectly adapting to both traders seeking approval on proprietary desks and those wishing to operate on real accounts.





It is crucial to note that the HFT options are specifically developed for test account approval purposes. For use on real accounts, the user must customize the settings, opting for the Grid Trader or Day Trader option. This approach allows the HFT Prop Firm to be a comprehensive tool, meeting the specific needs of desk traders, providing approval, and the ability to operate daily, making it unique in the proprietary trading desk market.





| Time Frame | M1 or M5 |





**Key Prop Firms:**













Infinity Forex Found













The HFT Prop Firm EA is compatible and can be used in today's leading prop firms, providing an efficient and flexible experience for traders seeking approval and operation on renowned proprietary trading desks.