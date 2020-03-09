EA plus News Reactor

MODIFIER V.11

the default setting for this EA is for XAU/USD, TF M1.


this ea uses the candle pattern indicator,

accompanied by a news reactor button. if you have questions please click the link provided on the parameter page

technically this ea works full time, if installed on a vps. You can add orders via gadgets, Android or PC at home. this ea is very flexible. if you install ea on vps, you can add order whenever you get trading signal with high probability. and then your manual order will be followed up by ea...

if you are going to use the news reactor, follow the indicators in the upper left corner, and add the external supply and demand indicators ..

Making decisions about where to put your money can be a daunting task for an investor. But with "MODIFIER Spirit of gold", you can take control and make informed choices. My system is designed to provide you with up-to-date information by analyzing large amounts of market data in real time. Using advanced algorithms, I identify CANDLESTICK PATTERN and TREND, providing you with personalized recommendations to suit your unique investment preferences. My goal is to help you stay ahead of the curve and make the most of your investment. I continually train my advisors to suit your needs and my recommendations are always tailored to your investment style. The Investment Innovator's user-friendly interface allows you to easily track your investments, access information, and make decisions quickly and efficiently. I believe that innovation and cutting-edge technology is a priority to stay ahead of the competition. That's why I'm constantly working to introduce new features and capabilities that keep my system at the forefront of investment technology. Investing can be challenging, but with The Investment Innovator, you have the tools and guidance you need to make smarter investment decisions. Don't settle for less. Take control of your investments and start investing with confidence today.


plug in TF M1;

see the indicator in the upper left corner;

view fundamental analysis signals;

then click buy stop or sell stop and click again to finish the order, then let the ea work

easy as that

Prodotti consigliati
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Professional Manager Trader
Stefan Petkov
Experts
Presentando il Professional Manager Trader - uno strumento potente progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading. Sviluppato con l'esperienza di un trader professionista a tempo pieno, questa interfaccia di trading gestisce efficacemente le tue operazioni e il tuo capitale. La sua strategia si basa su rotture e incorpora indicatori di conferma sviluppati personalmente, che vantano un comprovato track record di successo. Con un forte focus sulla gestione del rischio e del denaro, il Prof
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Prima dell'acquisto, effettua un test tramite test in avanti utilizzando un account demo   MyVolume Profile FV (versione GRATUITA)   per diversi mesi.   imparalo e trova la configurazione migliore per incontrare il tuo. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA è un programma avanzato   e     automatizzato progettato per utilizzare il profilo del volume che   prende   il volume totale scambiato a un livello di prezzo specifico durante il periodo di tempo specificato e divide il volume totale in volume in ria
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
NoDoubt Money In System
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  0.0   Maximum Take Profit  0.0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  Tru
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Curve Basic
Roberto Sau
5 (2)
Experts
BACKTEST NOW!  (or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021 ) ( How to backtest any system correctly ) LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254 CURVE is a Honest, Secure and Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits on Forex Market. With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is an autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used. CUR
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilità
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilità
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Milch Cow Multi Pro
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Multi Pro EA   "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes. It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals the smart proces
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) apre una posizione quando il mercato inizia a muoversi durante la sessione di New York (volume più alto). In questo modo, il momentum viene mantenuto dal volume e possiamo raggiungere il Take Profit con alta probabilità in modo immediato. Segnale (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrata basata sul momentum durante la sessione di New York L'EA rileva l'impulso nascosto attraverso gli FVG (Fair Value Gaps) su timeframe inferiori. Quando l'impuls
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Altri dall’autore
Trading for Living
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
MODIFIER V.11 The EA Modifier is based on the Pending Position (PPS) strategy and highly sophisticated secret trading algorithms. The Modifier EA strategy is a combination of secret custom indicators,Candlestick Patterns, Trend Lines, Support & Resistance (Price Action) levels and the most important secret trading algorithms mentioned above. Modifier is a unique and sophisticated EA, can receive and forward manual orders that you send via gadgets and home PCs, anti-floating (if floating occurs
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Base of Candle Patterns EA
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
This EA uses  Candle Pattern Triger indicators to move the level line , the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione