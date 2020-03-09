Banks Behind Price EA

Bank Behind Price EA is a market-safe automated trading

This EA uses heatmap. It tracks down iceberg orders. It is built to track down large orders, such as iceberg order .This EA is highly concentrated in potential buyers, large iceberg orders such as banks and institutions, and wealthy families. Using Heatmap, this EA can easily see such orders as they take place, then place an order, place a trade. Heatmap is one of the most powerful, sophisticated indicator that tells exactly what's happening on the market. It's one of the most powerful tools that this EA has been coded to use to filter out all the bad trades and to take only good quality trades that where the large buyers are situated.

The Expert Advisor operates on any timeframe (H1, M5, M1) and is engineered to open only one position at a time, preventing over-exposure and excessive margin usage. Before placing a trade, the EA validates broker conditions such as minimum lot size, lot step, spread limits, stop level requirements, and available free margin, ensuring reliable execution across different brokers.

The EA executes trades once per new candle, avoiding repeated order spam and unnecessary log activity. If trading conditions are not suitable—such as insufficient margin or high spread—the trade is safely skipped without errors.

The minimum requirement for this EA to trade on a live account, it should be $500 US dollars.