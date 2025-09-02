Devises / UTHR
UTHR: United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock
417.57 USD 7.70 (1.88%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UTHR a changé de 1.88% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 408.75 et à un maximum de 419.22.
Suivez la dynamique United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
408.75 419.22
Range Annuel
266.98 436.95
- Clôture Précédente
- 409.87
- Ouverture
- 408.75
- Bid
- 417.57
- Ask
- 417.87
- Plus Bas
- 408.75
- Plus Haut
- 419.22
- Volume
- 1.850 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.88%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 35.59%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.58%
20 septembre, samedi