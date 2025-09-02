QuotesSections
UTHR
UTHR: United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock

402.76 USD 0.35 (0.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UTHR exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 398.03 and at a high of 403.74.

Follow United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
398.03 403.74
Year Range
266.98 436.95
Previous Close
403.11
Open
403.09
Bid
402.76
Ask
403.06
Low
398.03
High
403.74
Volume
317
Daily Change
-0.09%
Month Change
-4.08%
6 Months Change
30.78%
Year Change
12.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%