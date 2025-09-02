Currencies / UTHR
UTHR: United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock
402.76 USD 0.35 (0.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTHR exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 398.03 and at a high of 403.74.
Follow United Therapeutics Corporation - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UTHR News
- Rothblatt, United Therapeutics chairperson, sells $3.2m in UTHR stock
- Rothblatt (United Therapeutics) sells $3.1m in UTHR stock
- Theravance Bio (TBPH) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- United Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on IPF opportunity
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $525 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- United Therapeutics Price Strength Rating Jumps; Stock Soared 33% Last Week
- United Therapeutics Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Adobe and Applied Materials Stand Out for Fat Profit Margins
- Wayfair, United Therapeutics, And Ciena Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (July 14-July 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Stock Market Hits New Highs On Google, Broadcom, Jobs Report: Weekly Review
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $500 from $400 at H.C. Wainwright
- United Therapeutics president Benkowitz sells $9.3m in shares
- United Therapeutics stock price target raised to $560 from $415 at UBS
- UTHR Stock Hits Record High on Tyvaso Meeting IPF Study Goals
- MannKind stock price target raised to $11 by H.C. Wainwright on Tyvaso success
- Medical, Aerospace/Defense Plays Pace Newcomers To Best Stock Lists. See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More.
- Nvidia, T-Mobile Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Dow Tumbles Over 1%; Nio Shares Edge Lower After Q2 Results - Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- United Therapeutics stock jumps as Jefferies raises price target on IPF study
- Why Is United Therapeutics Stock Rallying On Tuesday? - United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Why United Therapeutics Catapulted 38%, Pulling Insmed, Liquidia With It
Daily Range
398.03 403.74
Year Range
266.98 436.95
- Previous Close
- 403.11
- Open
- 403.09
- Bid
- 402.76
- Ask
- 403.06
- Low
- 398.03
- High
- 403.74
- Volume
- 317
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -4.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.78%
- Year Change
- 12.45%
