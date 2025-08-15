Devises / MCHP
MCHP: Microchip Technology Incorporated
65.15 USD 1.11 (1.68%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MCHP a changé de -1.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.87 et à un maximum de 66.50.
Suivez la dynamique Microchip Technology Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MCHP Nouvelles
- Microchip launches new gigabit ethernet switches for industrial networks
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Le PDG de Broadcom (AVGO), Tan Hock E, vend des actions pour 50 millions $
- Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Tan Hock E sells $50m in shares
- Wells Fargo initie la couverture de Microchip avec une note Neutre
- Wells Fargo starts Microchip at Equal Weight, sees high bar for earnings
- Les actions des semi-conducteurs chutent après l’ouverture d’enquêtes chinoises sur les puces américaines
- Semiconductor stocks fall after China launches US chip probes
- Wells Fargo initie la couverture de Microchip Technology avec une recommandation Neutre
- Wells Fargo initiates Microchip Technology stock with Equal Weight rating
- Deca and SST partner to develop NVM chiplet solution
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia +
- Microchip at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Timing Is Everything For This Niche Chipmaker
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Microchip Technology stock rating at Neutral
- Citi Says Chips Still Have Room to Run 'Buy the Dips'
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CFIAX)
- Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INUTX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
Range quotidien
63.87 66.50
Range Annuel
34.12 80.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 66.26
- Ouverture
- 66.31
- Bid
- 65.15
- Ask
- 65.45
- Plus Bas
- 63.87
- Plus Haut
- 66.50
- Volume
- 13.913 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.25%
- Changement Annuel
- -18.55%
