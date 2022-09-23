Super Signal Buy And Sell Indicator

Super Signal Buy And Sell Indicator


Pairs - XAUUSD - XAGUSD - Oil - BTCUSD - EURUSD - GBPUSD - USDJPY - AUDUSD - GBPJPY .... etc

TimeFrame - 15Mins - 30Mins - 1Hour - 4Hour - 1Day - 1Week - 1Month


 Setting : - 

Once Show On Green Arrow And Next Engulfing For Candle You Can Place The Buy Order

Once Show For Red Arrow And Next Engulfing For Candle You Can Place The Sell Order

Otherwise Please Wait For Conformation

Push Notification Alert



