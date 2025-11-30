Internal Market Structure MSS forecaster EA


================================================================================

                    INTERNAL MSS EA - VISUAL EDITION

              Market Structure Shift Trading System for MT5

================================================================================

OVERVIEW

--------

Internal MSS EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that trades Market Structure Shifts - the precise moments when price breaks key swing points, signaling 

potential trend reversals or continuations. Unlike conventional breakout systems, 

this EA identifies the internal structure of price action, detecting Higher Highs, 

Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows to pinpoint high-probability entry zones.


The EA visualizes market structure directly on your chart, giving you complete 

transparency into every trading decision. Watch as the algorithm identifies swing 

points, draws structure lines, and executes trades based on confirmed structure 

breaks.

TRADING CONCEPT

---------------

Market Structure Shift (MSS) occurs when price violates a key structural level:


  - Bullish MSS: Price breaks above a Lower High (LH), suggesting bearish 

    momentum is weakening and buyers are taking control.

    

  - Bearish MSS: Price breaks below a Higher Low (HL), indicating bullish 

    momentum is fading and sellers are stepping in.

This is the same methodology used by institutional traders and Smart Money 

Concepts practitioners worldwide. The EA automates the detection and execution 

process with precision timing.



FOUR ENTRY METHODS

------------------

Choose the entry style that matches your trading preference:


1. BREAKOUT ENTRY

   Enter immediately when MSS is confirmed. Fast execution for momentum traders 

   who want to catch moves early.

2. PULLBACK ENTRY  

   Wait for price to retrace to a specified Fibonacci level (default 50%) after 

   the MSS break. Better entry prices with improved risk-to-reward ratios.

3. ORDER BLOCK ENTRY

   Enter when price returns to the last opposing candle before the impulse move. 

   This is the institutional order block where Smart Money placed their positions.

4. FAIR VALUE GAP ENTRY

   Enter when price fills the imbalance gap created during the impulse move. 

   These gaps act as magnets for price and provide excellent entry opportunities.

REVERSE SIGNAL MODE

-------------------

A unique feature that inverts all trading signals. When enabled:

  - BUY signals become SELL trades

  - SELL signals become BUY trades

  - Stop Loss zones become Take Profit targets

This mode is designed for traders who want to fade breakouts, trading against 

the crowd when false breaks are common. Particularly effective in ranging markets 

or when the original signals show consistent losing patterns.

VISUAL STRUCTURE DISPLAY

------------------------

The EA draws complete market structure on your chart in real-time:

  - Swing High and Swing Low markers with HH/HL/LH/LL labels

  - ZigZag connecting lines showing price flow

  - MSS break zones highlighting entry areas

  - Support and resistance zones at key levels

  - Internal structure points for precision analysis

  - ASCII structure diagram in the info panel showing expected next move

Toggle the visual display on or off with a single button click.

INTERACTIVE CONTROL PANEL

-------------------------

Two on-chart panels give you complete control:

LEFT PANEL - Control Buttons:

  - Trading ON/OFF toggle

  - Structure Display ON/OFF toggle

RIGHT PANEL - Information Display:

  - Current trading status

  - Position status with trailing info

  - Lot size and martingale step

  - Trend direction analysis

  - Swing point counts

  - Visual structure prediction diagram

TRAILING STOP SYSTEM

--------------------

Advanced structure-based trailing stop that:

  - Activates after 1:1 risk-to-reward is achieved

  - Moves to breakeven plus buffer for risk-free trading

  - Trails behind new Higher Lows (for BUY) or Lower Highs (for SELL)

  - Only moves in the profit direction, never against you

  - Uses actual market structure, not arbitrary pip distances

EXIT STRATEGIES

---------------

Multiple exit options to match your trading style:

  - Trailing Stop: Ride trends until structure breaks

  - Internal MSS Exit: Close when internal structure shifts against your position

  - Fixed Take Profit: Available in Reverse Signal mode

  - Opposite Signal Close: Exit when contrary MSS signal appears

RISK MANAGEMENT

---------------

Comprehensive risk controls built-in:

  - Adjustable lot sizing

  - Maximum lot size limits

  - Margin validation before every trade

  - Stop loss at structure points with adjustable buffer

  - Optional Martingale system with step limits

  - One trade at a time option

MULTI-INSTRUMENT SUPPORT

------------------------

Optimized for multiple asset classes:

  - Forex pairs (all majors, minors, exotics)

  - Gold/XAUUSD with proper pip value calculation

  - Stock indices

  - Cryptocurrencies

  - Any instrument with sufficient price history

STARTUP PROTECTION

------------------

Smart initialization features:

  - Configurable waiting period before first trade

  - Detects and manages existing positions on restart

  - Restores tracking variables for open trades

  - Prevents immediate false signals on EA load

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

--------------------

For Trend Following:

  - Entry Method: Pullback

  - Reverse Signals: OFF

  - Use Trailing Stop: ON

  - Close On Opposite Signal: ON

For Range Trading:

  - Entry Method: Breakout

  - Reverse Signals: ON

  - Use Trailing Stop: OFF (fixed TP active)


For Conservative Trading:

  - Entry Method: Order Block

  - Require Rejection Candle: ON

  - Swing Length: 15-20

TIMEFRAME RECOMMENDATIONS

-------------------------

  - M15 to H1: Active trading with more signals

  - H4 to D1: Swing trading with higher quality signals

  - Multiple timeframe analysis recommended

BACKTESTING NOTES

-----------------

  - Use "Every tick based on real ticks" for accurate results

  - Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded

  - Test across different market conditions

  - Compare results with Reverse Signals ON vs OFF

INSTALLATION

------------

1. Copy the EA file to your MT5 Experts folder

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator

3. Drag the EA onto your desired chart

4. Configure input parameters

5. Enable AutoTrading

6. Monitor the visual structure and info panel



SUPPORT

-------

For questions, suggestions, or support, please contact through MQL5 messaging 

or visit the product discussion page.



DISCLAIMER

----------

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative 

of future results. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions and does not 

guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never trade with 

money you cannot afford to lose.

================================================================================

                         Trade Smarter with Structure

================================================================================

Utilities and helpers

  • GetTFString() returns a friendly timeframe label for the info panel.

  • DetermineTrend() basic algorithm to return BULLISH , BEARISH , or RANGING based on recent swings.

  • Functions to find last order block and FVG patterns for pending entries.

  • History scanning for martingale decision uses HistoryDealsTotal() and related calls filtered by DEAL_MAGIC .

  • Drawing helpers for rectangles, trend lines, text labels, arrows, zigzag lines, and price labels.

Inputs (parameters) — explanation (MQL5-ready)

Below is a compact input table showing every EA input, its type, default value and a one-line purpose. Use this table on the product page for quick readability.

Input (name) Type Default Purpose
EntryMethod enum ENTRY_BREAKOUT Entry style: Breakout / Pullback / OrderBlock / FVG
PullbackPercent int 50 Percent of impulse used to compute pullback zone
MaxWaitBarsForEntry int 20 Max bars to wait for pending entry before cancel
RequireRejectionCandle bool true Require a rejection candle as confirmation
SwingLength int 10 Lookback for main swing detection
DetectInternalMSS bool true Enable detection of internal (micro) MSS
InternalSwingLength int 5 Lookback for internal swings
LotSize double 0.01 Base lot size (normalized to broker limits)
StopLossPips int 80 Stop loss offset from structure (in pips)
TrailingStopPips int 40 Trailing stop offset (in pips)
UseTrailingStop bool true Enable structure-aware trailing stop
UseMartingale bool false Enable martingale sizing after losing trades
MartingaleMultiplier double 2.0 Multiplier applied per martingale step
MaxMartingaleSteps int 3 Max martingale increases before reset
MaxLotSize double 1.0 Hard cap on lot size when martingale on
OnlyOneTrade bool true Allow only one open trade per symbol/magic
MagicNumber int 123456 Magic number for EA positions
TradeComment string "MSS_EA" Text appended to trade comment
CloseOnOppositeSignal bool true Close position when opposite internal MSS appears
WaitBarsAfterStart int 2 Bars to wait after attach before trading
ShowStructureDefault bool true Show structure on EA startup
TradingEnabledDefault bool true Trading enabled on EA startup
SwingHighColor / SwingLowColor color clrDodgerBlue / clrOrange Colors for swing markers
HHColor / HLColor / LHColor / LLColor color clrLime / clrLimeGreen / clrRed / clrOrangeRed Colors for HH/HL/LH/LL markers
InternalHighColor / InternalLowColor color clrDeepSkyBlue / clrGold Internal swing marker colors
StructureLineWidth int 2 Width of structure/trend lines
ShowZones / ShowTrendLines / ShowLabels / ShowZigZag bool true/true/true/true Visual toggles for chart elements
ZigZagColor color clrBlack ZigZag connecting line color
PanelBgColor / PanelBorderColor color C'30,30,40' / clrSilver Info panel styling
InfoPanelWidth / InfoPanelY int 280 / 30 Info panel size and position
ButtonX / ButtonY / ButtonWidth / ButtonHeight int 10 / 30 / 165 / 26 Chart button layout
ButtonOnColor / ButtonOffColor / ButtonTextColor color clrForestGreen / clrFireBrick / clrWhite Button color styling
ShowMSSArrows / BuyColor / SellColor bool/color true / clrLime / clrRed Entry arrow toggle and colors
Concept & Trading ideas (clearer explanation)

This EA is built around a simple, repeatable conceptual core: detect market-structure shifts (MSS) and trade the resulting change in orderflow with configurable levels of confirmation and risk control. The following points describe the main ideas in plain language and why they matter for the EA's logic:

  • Market Structure Shift (MSS) as the signal source — MSS is detected when a swing high or low (derived from local extremes) is surpassed in a way that indicates a change from BULL/Bear to the opposite regime. Breakouts of these swings often mark the start of a new impulse leg where liquidity and momentum align with directional orders.

  • Four entry styles (flexible trade management) — the EA supports immediate breakout entries for speed, and three more conservative entries (Pullback, Order Block, Fair Value Gap) that wait for price to retrace into a higher-probability zone. This lets the same MSS signal be traded aggressively or with more confirmation depending on trader preference and timeframe.

  • Structure-aware stops and trailing — stops are placed relative to the structure that formed the MSS (structure low/high, order block or FVG). Trailing is not purely fixed-distance: once a minimum RR is achieved the EA moves SL to break-even and subsequently uses swing points to trail, locking profits around new structural pivots.

  • Internal MSS for micro-management and exits — internal swings (shorter lookback) serve as micro-structure to detect early exhaustion or reversal inside the main trend. The EA can optionally close positions on an opposite internal MSS, reducing drawdown when a move loses momentum.

  • Pending signal framework — for non-breakout methods the EA records a pending structure (pullback level, order block or FVG) and waits up to MaxWaitBarsForEntry for the price to enter and (optionally) produce a rejection candle. This separates signal detection from execution timing and reduces false entries caused by noise.

  • Risk controls + optional scaling — simple fixed-SL with lot normalization ensures broker compatibility. The optional martingale mechanism is a scaling strategy following losing trades; it increases position size up to a limit to recover losses, but it is explicitly optional and should be used only with appropriate risk capital and testing.

  • Visual feedback for human oversight — the EA draws swing markers, zones, zigzag and trendlines and offers an interactive info panel. This makes the EA suitable for semi-automated workflows where a trader reviews zones and presses trading toggle or relies on fully automatic mode once parameters are tuned.

Behavior notes

and implementation details (important)

  • Swing detection uses a fixed lookback and compares a center bar's high/low against the surrounding bars in the configured SwingLength. Results are stored in arrays swingHighs and swingLows.

  • Internal swings use a shorter InternalSwingLength and populate internalHighs / internalLows arrays.

  • DetectMSS() inspects recent swings and bar-closes to decide breakout signals. For breakouts it uses closes of the previous bars to avoid intrabar noise.

  • For pending methods, the EA records g_PendingSignal which contains zones and stop-loss targets; CheckPendingSignalEntry() is run each new bar and triggers entries when conditions are met.

  • OrderSend requests use GetFillingMode() to select a compatible type_filling and attempt to set reasonable deviation and stop distances based on the symbol stop-level.

  • Trailing stop logic is structure-aware: once 1:1 RR is reached it attempts to move SL to break-even, and then step the SL to structure swing lows/highs minus the configured trailing offset.

  • Martingale sizing scans historical deals for the EA's magic number to determine the last closed trade profit/loss and increments martingaleStep accordingly.

Limitations & recommended usage

  • The EA depends on accurate swing detection — parameter tuning ( SwingLength , InternalSwingLength , PullbackPercent ) is recommended per symbol and timeframe.

  • Martingale increases risk significantly. Use UseMartingale = false unless you understand the drawdown implications and have sufficient capital.

  • The EA uses conservative margin checks, but results depend on broker margin rules, symbol specifications, and account leverage.

  • Not intended for news-time automatic trading; disable trading manually or via an external scheduler during major news.

  • Test extensively in strategy tester and on a demo account before running live.

Safety and disclaimers

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is provided as-is; the author is not responsible for trading losses. The buyer is responsible for correct parameter selection and monitoring.


Plus de l'auteur
MA Crossover Auto Trader
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
MA Crossover Auto Trader – Moving Average Strategy Expert Advisor The MA Crossover Auto Trader is a fully automated trading system based on a classical and time-tested Moving Average crossover model. Designed for clarity, stability, and controlled risk, it identifies trend shifts using two moving averages and opens trades at crossover points with optional automatic position management. This Expert Advisor is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a simple, transparent, and
FREE
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Rsi OBOS on chart MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
RSI Chart Band OB/OS — MT5 (Real-time, Non-Repainting Bands & Signals) RSI Chart Band OB/OS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays on-chart RSI-based overbought/oversold band levels with non-repainting buy and sell signals. Designed for clear visuals and reliable signal confirmation, the indicator updates in real time and includes an on-chart toggle to show/hide signals. Ideal for traders who want RSI decision zones plotted directly on price charts with minimal clutter. Key featu
FREE
Rsi OBOS Ea MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
Trend RSI EA — trades only when RSI is above 50 in trend direction (cross confirmation). s. RSI Crossover AutoTrader EA – Trend-Based RSI Trading System RSI Crossover AutoTrader EA is a trend-aligned RSI crossover strategy designed for traders who want simple, rule-based entries with strong trend filtering. The EA focuses on RSI movement around the mid-level (50), opening trades only when the market shows strength above or below this threshold. This prevents counter-trend entries and keeps the
FREE
Rsi OBOS On Chart MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
RSI Chart Band OB/OS — MT5 (Real-time, Non-Repainting Bands & Signals) RSI Chart Band OB/OS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays on-chart RSI-based overbought/oversold band levels with non-repainting buy and sell signals. Designed for clear visuals and reliable signal confirmation, the indicator updates in real time and includes an on-chart toggle to show/hide signals. Ideal for traders who want RSI decision zones plotted directly on price charts with minimal clutter. Key feat
FREE
Price Momentum Matrix
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool **Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets. Key Features  **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis** - **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts - **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals - **Per
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Gann Swing Method calculations
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction Introduction William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles o
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Gold 3Dollar Startegy
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
$3 Movement Strategy EA – Gold Trading Automation Redefined The $3 Movement Strategy EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is built around the concept of capturing consistent, small market movements and converting them into steady profits through an adaptive dynamic grid and hedging system. This EA focuses on the natural volatility of gold, executing trades every time the market moves by a defined distance (default: $3). Its logic allows
Gann Gold Momentum Signals Ea
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
Gold Gann Price Momentum — precision Gann levels for XAUUSD Bring classic Gann logic to modern gold trading with non‑repainting BUY/SELL levels, live accuracy stats, and optional auto‑trading. Everything is built for clarity, quick decisions, and clean chart visuals on a black+gold theme. Core features Instant or Confirm mode Choose whether signals fire the moment price touches the level, or only after a confirmed close. Same‑direction or alternating signals Control if consecutive buys o
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis