Multi Timeframe Candles Pro

📌 FULL PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Pro lets you view higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart with absolute accuracy.
When trading lower timeframes like M1–M15, understanding what the H1–H4 candles are forming is a major advantage: you avoid counter-trend entries, read market context faster, and trade with more confidence.

The indicator supports up to 2 higher timeframes, drawing full OHLC candles with precise positioning—no misalignment, no distortion.
Colors, borders, transparency, and style are fully customizable to match any trading approach.

No more opening extra charts.
No more switching timeframes repeatedly.
Just place the indicator on your chart and instantly see the full higher-timeframe structure.

📌 KEY FEATURES
✔ Display Higher-Timeframe Candles on Lower Timeframes
Instantly understand the broader market structure without leaving your chart.

✔ Supports 2 Higher Timeframes Simultaneously
Examples:

Trading M5 → view M15 + H1

Trading M15 → view H1 + H4

✔ Perfectly Accurate Candle Placement
Correct OHLC ranges, correct width, correct time alignment.

✔ Fully Customizable Visuals
Separate color sets for each timeframe
Adjustable borders.

✔ Optimized for High Performance
Runs smoothly even on heavy charts or low-spec devices.

📌 BENEFITS FOR TRADERS
Clear visibility of higher-timeframe direction.

Faster HTF context reading without switching charts.

Highly effective for PA, SMC, trendline, breakout and liquidity setups.

Improves accuracy in entries, exits, and overall decision-making.

Makes backtesting multi-timeframe logic much easier.

📌 WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR
Scalpers who need real-time HTF context.

Price Action / SMC traders who rely on multi-TF structure.

New traders who want a clearer view of market behavior.

Anyone who wants a clean, accurate multi-timeframe overlay.

📌 INPUT PARAMETERS
Higher Timeframe 1

Higher Timeframe 2

Forward Bars (future candle projection)

Bull/Bear candle colors for each HTF

Border color & thickness

📌 FINAL NOTES
This is a practical, high-value tool for anyone who wants to read the market more clearly without cluttering their workspace. Especially powerful for scalpers and structure-based traders.

