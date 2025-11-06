Einstein de Wall Street

Who is he?: Peter Tuchman, a stock trader on the NYSE.





Why is he famous?: He's known as the "Einstein of Wall Street" because of his physical resemblance to the famous trader and his hairstyle.

He's frequently photographed by the media, earning him the nickname "the most photographed trader on Wall Street."

His image is often used to illustrate market volatility.

Career history: He started in 1985 as a telegraph operator and has held various positions before becoming a stockbroker.





AND THIS IS HIS STRATEGY, WHICH HE SHARED HIMSELF. TODAY I'M BRINGING IT TO YOU, AND FIRST OF ALL, I'M VERY GRATEFUL TO HIM FOR SHARING IT.





HE SAYS IT'S EASY, SIMPLE, JUST FOLLOW HIM. And if he agrees, I've made money with his strategy, but to make it more powerful, add price action, areas of interest, and volume. And if you just want to keep it simple, just follow the EMAs. Let me explain:





You can use them on different timeframes: m1, m3, m5, m15, m30, h1, h4, and daily.





He said you should only use these 5 EMAs:





EMAs of 9, 15, 30, 65, and 200 periods.





But you have to know how to use them. I'll show you and summarize it for you to make it easier; let's not complicate things:





Each EMA has a color to represent it; this is fundamental.





EMA1: 9 Periods (Yellow)





EMA2: 15 Periods (Blue)





EMA3: 30 Periods (Red)





EMA4: 65 Periods (Green)





EMA5: 200 Periods (White)





To easily find an entry point, whether buy or sell, use the lower timeframes: M1, M3, and M5.





Always follow the order of the first three EMAs: Yellow, Blue, and Red.





The Yellow EMA is always the one most closely aligned with the candlesticks or the price.





To find a buy opportunity, the Yellow EMA must always be above the Blue and Red EMAs.





Example: Buy: The Yellow EMA, the one most closely aligned with the price, must be above the Blue EMA. The Blue EMA must always be below the Yellow EMA and above the Red EMA. And the Red EMA must always be below the Blue and Yellow EMAs, in that order. From top to bottom





Example: Remember that the Yellow EMA always follows the price, and for a sell order, the Blue EMA must be above the Yellow EMA. The Red EMA must also always be above the Blue EMA. I'll attach images for better understanding.





Don't pay too much attention to the other EMAs; they're just there to track the price. The first three EMAs are the ones that give you the entry signal.





Remember to do backtesting to better understand them. Always test on all timeframes to fully grasp how they work. The take profit is up to you; set it as you see fit.