ExtaGold Robot: A Rule-Based Trading Algorithm





Description:

The ExtaGold Robot is an automated trading system that executes trades based on a predefined set of technical analysis rules. The strategy prioritizes transparency in its logic over the use of artificial intelligence or machine learning.





Key Features:





Methodology: The algorithm's decisions are based on technical analysis concepts, including price action analysis and the identification of support and resistance levels.





Strategy Transparency: The system operates on a fixed set of rules. Users can review the logic behind trade entries and exits.





Historical Simulation: The strategy underlying the robot has been tested using historical data (backtesting). It is important to note that past simulated performance is not indicative of future results.





Operation Parameters: The product is configured to trade the XAAUSD instrument. A minimum account size is required to adhere to the risk management parameters of the strategy, which operates on a 4-minute timeframe.









The current purchase price for the ExtaGold Robot is $199.

Please note that the product's pricing is dynamic. The purchase price is scheduled to increase by $100 after every 10 sales. The next price adjustment will be to $299. Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you could sustain losses exceeding your initial investment.



