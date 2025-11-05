Star Bot Unikum

Professional robot Star Boticum, which implements a trading strategy with different indicators and at different time intervals. It goes through the whole history and many currency pairs with a single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs, with a low spread. The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 10000$ and 0.01 lot. The Expert Advisor handles errors correctly and works reliably. You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker.





Options





setVolume - sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).

RiskOn - activates risk correction depending on the deposit.

Risk - sets the risk correction depending on the deposit.

input intLimitGrid = 8;

StopLoss - Stop loss.

TakeProfit - Take profit.

Trailing-Trailing Stop

Magic - magic number.



























