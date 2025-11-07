MTF Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- Andres Espinoza Curilla
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This RSI, ADX, MA, ATR, CCI MTF Dashboard v1 – Professional Multi-Timeframe Consensus
========================================================================
Professional-grade Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard with Intelligent Weighted Consensus
A powerful, clean, and CPU-optimized visual tool that combines RSI, ADX, EMA, ATR, and CCI across up to 6 timeframes (W1 to M5) with a dynamic consensus engine.
Key Features:
• Real MTF analysis using native iRSI, iADX, iMA, iATR, iCCI – no repainting
• RSI Arrows (Wingdings) with Overbought/Oversold Asterisk Markers
• ADX Trend Strength + DI Direction with Color-Coded Boxes
• EMA Fast/Slow Distance in ATR Multiples (e.g., 1.7x)
• Smoothed CCI with ±100 Extreme Highlight (Asterisk)
• Weighted Consensus Engine with % Strength Display
• Strict Consensus Mode – only pure bull/bear signals (ideal for 2–3 TFs)
• Fully customizable: timeframes, colors, fonts, positions
• Tooltips on every element for instant insight
• Sleek dark panel with border and professional layout
Why Traders Love It:
• Confirms entries across multiple timeframes in one glance
• Filters noise with strict consensus and volatility (ATR)
• Perfect for swing, intraday, and scalping strategies
• No lag – updates every 2 seconds with minimal CPU usage
How to Use:
1. Attach to any chart
2. Enable desired timeframes (e.g., D1, H4, H1)
3. Set Consensus_TFs = 3 for optimal balance
4. Wait for BULLISH or BEARISH consensus ≥ 70%
5. Confirm with ATR box (green = strong volatility)
6. CCI asterisk = extreme momentum entry
Inputs:
• RSI, ADX, EMA, ATR, CCI periods
• Overbought/Oversold levels
• Consensus: 1–6 timeframes
• Strict mode (no neutral votes)
• Visual: colors, arrow size, position
Non-repainting | Real-time | Low CPU | Professional Design
© 2025 Curilla's – Premium Trading Tools