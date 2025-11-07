This RSI, ADX, MA, ATR, CCI MTF Dashboard v1 – Professional Multi-Timeframe Consensus

Professional-grade Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard with Intelligent Weighted Consensus

A powerful, clean, and CPU-optimized visual tool that combines RSI, ADX, EMA, ATR, and CCI across up to 6 timeframes (W1 to M5) with a dynamic consensus engine.





Key Features:

• Real MTF analysis using native iRSI, iADX, iMA, iATR, iCCI – no repainting

• RSI Arrows (Wingdings) with Overbought/Oversold Asterisk Markers

• ADX Trend Strength + DI Direction with Color-Coded Boxes

• EMA Fast/Slow Distance in ATR Multiples (e.g., 1.7x)

• Smoothed CCI with ±100 Extreme Highlight (Asterisk)

• Weighted Consensus Engine with % Strength Display

• Strict Consensus Mode – only pure bull/bear signals (ideal for 2–3 TFs)

• Fully customizable: timeframes, colors, fonts, positions

• Tooltips on every element for instant insight

Why Traders Love It:

• Confirms entries across multiple timeframes in one glance

• Filters noise with strict consensus and volatility (ATR)

• Perfect for swing, intraday, and scalping strategies

• No lag – updates every 2 seconds with minimal CPU usage





How to Use:

1. Attach to any chart

2. Enable desired timeframes (e.g., D1, H4, H1)

3. Set Consensus_TFs = 3 for optimal balance

4. Wait for BULLISH or BEARISH consensus ≥ 70%

5. Confirm with ATR box (green = strong volatility)

6. CCI asterisk = extreme momentum entry





Inputs:

• RSI, ADX, EMA, ATR, CCI periods

• Overbought/Oversold levels

• Consensus: 1–6 timeframes

• Strict mode (no neutral votes)

• Visual: colors, arrow size, position





Non-repainting | Real-time | Low CPU | Professional Design





© 2025 Curilla's – Premium Trading Tools