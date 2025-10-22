Bar Time Countdown

The Bar Time Countdown indicator displays the remaining time before the current candle (bar) closes and a new one opens. It provides a clear, real-time countdown in minutes and seconds, helping traders precisely time their entries and exits during fast-moving markets — especially for scalping or breakout strategies.

Designed with a clean, minimal interface, it automatically adjusts to any timeframe and symbol. The countdown is updated every second and positioned conveniently on the chart, with customizable font, color, and screen corner placement.

Plus de l'auteur
AI Ultral Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
5 (1)
Experts
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and T
AI Swing Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI Swing Yen is a smart trading solution built for long-term swing trading on USDJPY . Designed to capture major market moves, it opens trades that typically last from a few hours up to several days, allowing you to ride profitable swings without constant monitoring. The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis