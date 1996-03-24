Audcad Dynamic MR

AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0


Overview AUDCAD Dynamic MR v.1.0 is a simple and intuitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, crafted for the AUDCAD currency pair on hedging accounts. This EA follows a straightforward mean-reversion strategy, using the Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 192 periods on the last closed H1 bar as the "fair price" point. It calculates entry thresholds dynamically, taking into account recent market conditions relative to historical conditions, ensuring trades follow the market’s typical ups and downs.

Key Features

  • Simple Mean Reversion: Opens trades when prices deviate from the SMA 192, closing them when prices return to this fair value.
  • Dynamic Entries: Adapts to market conditions for precise trade timing, keeping things uncomplicated yet effective.
  • Easy to Optimize: With just one key parameter to tweak, optimization in MT5 Strategy Tester is a breeze.
  • No Set File Needed: Requires no complicated set files or multiple parameters – simply set a single threshold (default 2.0), which the EA adjusts dynamically in real-time based on market conditions.
  • No Stop Loss or Take Profit: Relies solely on price reversion to the SMA 192 on the last closed H1 bar for exits, embracing a patient approach, this EA lets the market dictate its moves, avoiding overcomplicated interventions.
  • No Martingale or Grid: Avoids risky strategies, focusing on a single, disciplined position per cycle.
  • Customizable Lot Size: Set the lot size directly from the interface, giving you full control over risk.


 

How It Works The EA monitors price deviations from the SMA 192 on the closed H1 bar. It opens positions when prices cross a dynamic threshold based on recent and historical market conditions, closing them when prices revert to the SMA. The default setting of 2.0 is well-balanced – avoid chasing overly aggressive optimizations, as markets are always in motion.

Important Warnings

  • Hedging Accounts Only: This EA is designed exclusively for hedging accounts and has not been tested on netting accounts. Using it on a netting account will likely close all open positions on the same symbol, disrupting performance. Stick to hedging for reliable results.
  • AUDCAD Recommended: While it may work on other pairs with tweaks, this EA was designed solely for AUDCAD, making it the best choice for consistent results.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: AUDCAD (strongly recommended).
  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Account Type: Hedging (mandatory).
  • Minimum Deposit: $250 for 0.01 lot

Installation

  1. Confirm your account is hedging-compatible.
  2. Attach the EA to an AUDCAD H1 chart.
  3. Use the default setting (2.0) or optimize lightly – markets shift, so don’t get greedy with settings.
  4. Set the lot size.
  5. Set the maximum spread and slippage, 35 ticks equals 3.5 pips for a quote with 5 decimal places
  6. Set a unique magic number.
  7. Enable AutoTrading in MT5.

Support Reach out via MQL5 for setup help or optimization advice. Updates will keep this EA simple and effective.

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries high risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test in a demo account before live trading.

 


