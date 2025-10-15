GANN Square Of 9 Support And Resistance

You can see resistance and support levels with the Gann Square 9 calculator. You can adjust the sensitivity setting to suit your needs and the symbol. If you leave the sensitivity at 0, it will work with the default values. I recommend adjusting it to suit your needs and the symbol. Good luck.

I plan to improve the Gann Square 9 indicator and create signals in the next version. If you have any requests, please leave them in the comments. Thank you.
