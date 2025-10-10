Trend Exhaustion MT5
- Indicateurs
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
%R TREND EXHAUSTION INDICATOR - USER GUIDE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
The indicator displays three Williams %R lines (Fast, Slow, Average)
in the range from 0 to -100 and generates visual signals when
extreme zones are reached.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
INDICATOR ZONES
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Overbought zone: above -20
Middle zone: from -20 to -80
Oversold zone: below -80
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
TRADING SIGNALS
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
ARROW UP (blue) - MAIN BUY SIGNAL
Appears when both lines (Fast and Slow) simultaneously exit
the oversold zone. Indicates upward trend reversal,
exhaustion of downward movement.
ARROW DOWN (red) - MAIN SELL SIGNAL
Appears when both lines simultaneously exit the overbought
zone. Indicates downward trend reversal, exhaustion of
upward movement.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
WARNING SIGNALS
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
- Circle below - entry into oversold zone
- Circle above - entry into overbought zone
- Squares - continuation of stay in extreme zone
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
SIGNAL SEQUENCE
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
- CIRCLE appears → zone entry
- SQUARES appear → pressure accumulation
- ARROW appears → REVERSAL (enter trade)
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
IMPORTANT
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Trade only on ARROWS up and down.
Circles and squares are warnings, NOT entry signals.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════