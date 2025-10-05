Gold Executive Breakout EA
- Experts
- Anthony Dewayne Wasome
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
What It Does
This EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders above and below the previous day's high and low. When price breaks out of the previous day's range, the EA enters a trade with predefined stop loss and take profit levels.
Key Features
Breakout Trading
- Places pending orders at previous day's high and low levels
- Automatically calculates entry points each day
- Optional price rounding to align with key levels
- Orders are automatically deleted at 23:30 (configurable)
Risk Management
- Fixed lot size trading
- Customizable stop loss and take profit in pips (default: 400 SL / 1000 TP)
- Maximum daily loss protection to stop trading after reaching set drawdown
- Trailing stop that activates after 20 pips profit (configurable)
- Breakeven function moves stop loss to entry after specified profit
Trailing Stop System
- Activates when trade reaches 20 pips profit
- Trails price at 20 pips distance
- Moves in 1.0 pip steps
- Protects profits while allowing winners to run
- All parameters fully adjustable
Session Filters
- Trade specific market sessions: Asian, London, New York
- Set custom start and end times for each session
- Can trade all sessions or select specific ones
- Daily breakout mode for 24-hour trading
Trading Filters
- Maximum spread filter to avoid poor execution
- Day of week filter (select which days to trade)
- Time-based filters (trade start/stop times)
- News filter with CSV database support (optional)
Smart Order Management
- Only one set of orders per day
- Automatically removes pending orders at day end
- Magic number to identify EA trades
- Works alongside other EAs without conflict
Default Settings
- Lot Size: 0.01 (fixed)
- Take Profit: 1000 pips ($10 on 0.01 lot / $100 on 0.1 lot)
- Stop Loss: 400 pips ($4 on 0.01 lot / $40 on 0.1 lot)
- Trailing Activation: 20 pips
- Trailing Distance: 20 pips
- Trailing Step: 1.0 pips
- Breakeven Trigger: 10 pips (disabled by default)
- Optimized for: Exness Raw/Zero Spread accounts
How It Works
- Daily Reset: At the start of each trading day, the EA calculates the previous day's high and low
- Order Placement: Places a Buy Stop above the high and Sell Stop below the low
- Breakout Entry: When price breaks the previous day's range, the order triggers
- Profit Protection: After 20 pips profit, trailing stop activates automatically
- Exit: Trade closes at take profit, stop loss, or trailing stop
- End of Day: Unfilled orders are deleted at 23:30
Best Used For
- Gold (XAUUSD) trading on any timeframe
- Traders who prefer breakout strategies
- Set-and-forget automated trading
- Capturing daily volatility moves
- Works on any broker with standard symbols
What You Get
✓ Fully automated trading system ✓ Complete risk management built-in ✓ Trailing stop for profit protection ✓ Session and time filters ✓ Spread protection ✓ Daily drawdown limits ✓ Easy-to-use input parameters ✓ Works 24/5 without monitoring
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Recommended broker: Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts)
- Account type: Low commission, raw/zero spread accounts only
- Minimum balance: $5,000 for proper risk management
- Allow AutoTrading in MT5
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
Important Notes
- This EA is optimized specifically for Exness Raw/Zero spread accounts
- Tight spreads and low commissions are critical for profitability
- High spread accounts will significantly reduce performance
- Minimum $5,000 balance recommended for 0.01 lot trading
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always backtest on your broker's data before live trading
- Start with minimum lot sizes and increase gradually based on account size
- Monitor performance for the first week
- Use proper risk management (recommended: risk no more than 1-5% per trade)
Backtest Results (For Reference Only)
Test Parameters:
- Period: 2 years of historical data
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) on Exness
- Account Size: $5,000
- Lot Size: 2.0 (fixed)
- Risk Per Trade: $800 (400 pip SL at 0.2 lots)
- History Quality: 98%
Results:
- Win Rate: 94%
- Total Trades: [417]
- Profit Factor: [4.36]
Important Disclaimer: These results are based on historical data under specific conditions. Real market conditions will vary significantly. Live trading involves additional factors including slippage, varying spreads, news events, and market volatility that cannot be fully replicated in backtesting. Results in live trading may differ substantially from backtest performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Quick Start Guide
1. Installation
- Download the EA file from MQL5 Market
- Open MetaTrader 5
- The EA will automatically install to your platform
- Restart MT5 if needed
2. Setting Up Your Chart
- Open a XAUUSD (Gold) chart - any timeframe (H1 recommended)
- Drag and drop the EA onto the chart
- Check "Allow Algo Trading" button in the toolbar (top of MT5)
- The EA will display a confirmation message on the chart
3. Recommended Account Settings
- Broker: Exness (Raw Spread or Zero accounts preferred)
- Account Type: ECN/Raw/Zero spread with low commissions
- Minimum Balance:
- $500 for 0.01 lot size
- $1,000 for 0.02 lot size
- $5,000 for 0.1 lot size
- VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
Understanding the Settings
Position Sizing
Lot Size (Default: 0.01)
- The fixed lot size for all trades
- Start small and increase gradually
- Rule of thumb: Risk no more than 1-2% of account per trade
- Example: 0.01 lot = $4 risk per trade (with 400 pip SL)
Risk Management
Take Profit (Default: 1000 pips)
- Target profit in pips ($10 per 0.01 lot)
- Most trades will close earlier via trailing stop
- This is the maximum profit target
Stop Loss (Default: 400 pips)
- Maximum loss per trade in pips ($4 per 0.01 lot)
- Fixed stop loss from entry point
- Will move to breakeven if enabled
Max Daily Loss (Default: 0.0 = disabled)
- Maximum daily loss as percentage of account balance
- Example: Set to 5.0 to stop trading after 5% daily loss
- Resets each day at midnight
- Leave at 0 to disable
Strategy Settings
EA Magic Number (Default: 2443)
- Unique identifier for this EA's trades
- Change only if running multiple EAs on same account
- Don't change after starting to trade
Use Daily Breakout (Default: true)
- Main strategy: places orders at previous day's high/low
- Keep enabled unless using session filters only
Price Rounding (Default: 0.1)
- Rounds order prices to nearest 0.1
- Helps align with psychological price levels
- Set to 0 to disable
Delete Orders At (Default: 23:30)
- Time when unfilled pending orders are deleted
- Prevents old orders from triggering next day
- Format: HH:MM (24-hour)
Stop Loss Management
Move SL to Breakeven (Default: false)
- When enabled, moves stop loss to entry price after reaching trigger
- Protects capital once trade is in profit
Breakeven Trigger (Default: 10 pips)
- How many pips profit needed before moving SL to breakeven
- Only works if "Move SL to Breakeven" is enabled
Use Trailing Stop (Default: true)
- Highly recommended - protects profits automatically
- Trails your stop loss as price moves in your favor
Trailing Activation (Default: 20 pips)
- Profit level where trailing stop starts working
- Trade must reach this profit before trailing begins
Trailing Distance (Default: 20 pips)
- How far behind price the stop loss trails
- Smaller = more protection, earlier exits
- Larger = more breathing room, bigger moves
Trailing Step (Default: 1.0 pips)
- Minimum price movement before trail adjusts
- Smaller values = more frequent adjustments
Session Filters
Trade Asian Session (Default: true)
- Places orders during Asian session hours
- Asian Start/End: Define time window
Trade London Session (Default: true)
- Places orders during London session hours
- London Start/End: Define time window
Trade New York Session (Default: true)
- Places orders during New York session hours
- New York Start/End: Define time window
Note: If all sessions are enabled, orders can be placed at any session start. If all are disabled but "Use Daily Breakout" is enabled, orders place once per day.
Trading Filters
Max Spread (Default: 0 = no limit)
- Maximum allowed spread in pips
- EA won't trade if spread exceeds this
- Recommended: 30-50 for Gold on Exness Raw accounts
- Set to 0 to disable filter
Trading Start/End Time (Default: 00:00 - 23:59)
- Defines allowed trading hours
- Format: HH:MM (24-hour)
- Example: Set 08:00 - 20:00 to avoid night trading
Allow Monday/Tuesday/etc. (Default: all true)
- Select which days of the week to trade
- Uncheck days you want to skip
- Useful for avoiding certain market conditions
News Filter
Use News Filter (Default: false)
- Requires CSV news database file
- Prevents trading around major news events
- Advanced feature - leave disabled if unsure
How the EA Works Daily
Morning (00:00 - Session Start)
- EA calculates previous day's high and low prices
- Resets daily counters and flags
- Waits for session start time
Session Start (Asian/London/New York)
- Places Buy Stop above previous day's high
- Places Sell Stop below previous day's low
- Both orders have predefined SL and TP
During the Day
- If price breaks up: Buy Stop triggers
- If price breaks down: Sell Stop triggers
- Once one order fills, the other remains (can fill later)
- Trailing stop activates after 20 pips profit
- Stop loss follows price, protecting profits
Evening (23:30)
- Any unfilled pending orders are deleted
- Open positions continue with trailing stops
- EA prepares for next day
Common Questions & Answers
Q: Why is the EA not placing any orders?
A: Check these:
- Is it attached to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart?
- Is "Algo Trading" enabled? (button in toolbar)
- Is it within trading hours you've set?
- Is today's day of week enabled?
- Is spread below your maximum?
- Check the "Experts" tab for error messages
Q: Why did my order close with small profit?
A: The trailing stop is working correctly. Once your trade reaches 20 pips profit, the trailing stop activates and protects gains. If price reverses by 20 pips from the highest point, it closes the trade. This is by design to lock in profits.
Q: Can I use this on other symbols besides Gold?
A: The EA is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). It will initialize on other symbols but won't trade. The settings (400 pip SL, 1000 pip TP) are calibrated for Gold's price movements and volatility.
Q: How much should I risk per trade?
A: Standard risk management suggests 1-2% of account balance per trade.
- $500 account = $5-10 risk = 0.01-0.02 lots
- $1,000 account = $10-20 risk = 0.02-0.05 lots
- $5,000 account = $50-100 risk = 0.1-0.2 lots
Q: Why do I need a Raw/Zero spread account?
A: Gold trading with tight stops and frequent trailing requires low spreads to be profitable. High spread accounts (3-5 pips) will significantly reduce performance. Exness Raw accounts typically have 0.1-0.3 pip spreads with small commissions.
Q: Can both Buy and Sell orders trigger the same day?
A: Yes. If price breaks the high (Buy Stop fills), then later breaks the low (Sell Stop fills), both trades can be active simultaneously. Each manages independently with its own trailing stop.
Q: What's the difference between Take Profit and Trailing Stop?
A:
- Take Profit (1000 pips): Maximum profit target - rarely reached
- Trailing Stop (20 pips): Dynamic stop that follows price - this is how most trades exit
- The trailing stop typically closes trades with 20-50 pips profit, not the full 1000 pip TP
Q: Orders keep getting deleted - why?
A: Orders are automatically deleted at 23:30 (configurable) to prevent stale orders from the previous day triggering unexpectedly. This is normal behavior. New orders are placed the next trading day.
Q: EA shows "Insufficient free margin" - what do I do?
A: Your account balance is too small for the lot size you're using. Either:
- Decrease lot size (e.g., from 0.02 to 0.01)
- Increase account balance
- Close other trades to free up margin
Q: Can I run this EA alongside other EAs?
A: Yes. The EA uses a Magic Number (2443) to identify its own trades. It won't interfere with other EAs that use different magic numbers. You can run multiple strategies simultaneously.
Q: How do I backtest before going live?
A:
- Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester or Ctrl+R)
- Select the EA from dropdown
- Choose XAUUSD symbol
- Set date range (minimum 6 months recommended)
- Use "1 minute OHLC" mode for 90%+ quality
- Adjust inputs to your preferred settings
- Click "Start" and review results
Important Reminders
✓ Always start with minimum lot sizes on live accounts ✓ Backtest first with your broker's data ✓ Use a VPS for 24/7 operation without interruptions ✓ Monitor for the first week to ensure everything works correctly ✓ Keep your platform updated to the latest MT5 version ✓ Check your broker's margin requirements for Gold ✓ Past performance doesn't guarantee future results ✓ Never risk money you can't afford to lose
Getting Support
If you experience issues:
- Check the "Experts" tab in MT5 for error messages
- Screenshot your settings and the error
- Contact through MQL5 Market messaging system
- Include your account type, broker, and MT5 version
Legal Disclaimer
This EA is a tool for automated trading. Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.