TimeFrame Pro

# Timeframepro - MT5 Candle Timer Countdown Indicator





## Overview

Timeframepro is a professional MT5 indicator that displays a real-time countdown timer showing the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms. It provides essential time management functionality for traders who need to track candle closure times accurately.





## Key Features





### ⏱️ Core Functionality

- **Real-time Countdown Timer**: Displays remaining time in MM:SS format (e.g., "Time: 12:45")

- **Server Time Tracking**: Uses server time instead of local time for accuracy across different time zones

- **Multi-Timeframe Support**: Works with any chart timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.)

- **Automatic Updates**: Updates every second for precise timing





### 📊 Advanced Features

- **Daily Variation Display**: Shows daily price change in pips from the daily open

- **Visual Position Options**: Configurable placement in any corner of the chart

- **Customizable Appearance**: Adjustable font size, colors, and styling

- **Background Enhancement**: Text boxes with backgrounds for better visibility





### 🎨 Visual Customization

- **Text Color Options**: Choose any color for optimal chart visibility

- **Background Colors**: Customizable background for text boxes

- **Font Size Control**: Adjustable text size for different viewing preferences

- **Bold Text Option**: Toggle bold formatting for enhanced readability

- **Corner Positioning**: Place timer in Top Right, Top Left, Bottom Left, or Bottom Right





### ⚡ Performance Features

- **CPU Optimized**: Smart update system that only refreshes when necessary

- **Memory Efficient**: Proper cleanup of objects and timers

- **Lightweight Design**: Minimal impact on MT5 performance

- **Reliable Operation**: Stable across different market conditions





## Input Parameters





### Display Settings

- **ShowDailyVariation**: Enable/disable daily variation display (default: true)

- **TextFontSize**: Font size in pixels (default: 14)

- **TextColor**: Color for the timer text (default: Black)

- **BackgroundColor**: Background color for text boxes (default: White)

- **CornerPosition**: Chart position - "Top Right", "Top Left", "Bottom Left", "Bottom Right" (default: "Top Right")

- **BoldText**: Use bold font for better visibility (default: true)





## How to Use





### Installation

1. Copy `Timeframepro.mq5` to your MT5 indicators folder (usually `MQL5/Indicators/`)

2. Compile the indicator in MT5 (F7 or Compile button)

3. Attach the indicator to any chart from the Navigator panel





### Configuration

1. Open indicator settings by right-clicking on the chart

2. Select "Indicators List" → Timeframepro → "Properties"

3. Adjust parameters as needed:

- Set font size for your screen resolution

- Choose colors that work well with your chart theme

- Select preferred corner position

- Enable/disable daily variation as needed





### Daily Usage

- The timer will automatically appear in your chosen corner

- Watch the countdown to manage your entries and exits

- Use daily variation to track intraday performance

- Timer automatically adjusts for different timeframes





## Benefits for Traders





### Time Management

- **Precise Entry Timing**: Know exactly when the current candle will close

- **Strategy Execution**: Perfect for time-based trading strategies

- **Session Awareness**: Track remaining time in trading sessions





### Risk Management

- **Better Position Sizing**: Make informed decisions based on time remaining

- **Exit Planning**: Plan exits based on candle closure timing

- **Market Structure**: Understand time-based market movements





### Professional Trading

- **Server Time Accuracy**: No local time zone confusion

- **Multi-Asset Compatibility**: Works with forex, stocks, indices, commodities

- **Customizable Interface**: Adapt to your personal trading style





## Technical Specifications





### Compatibility

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5

- **Build**: Compatible with latest MT5 builds

- **Operating System**: Windows, macOS, Linux

- **Memory Usage**: Minimal footprint





### Performance

- **Update Frequency**: 1-second intervals

- **CPU Impact**: Optimized for low resource usage

- **Chart Types**: Works on all chart types (candles, bars, line)

- **Multiple Charts**: Can run on multiple charts simultaneously





## Troubleshooting





### Common Issues

- **Timer Not Showing**: Check if indicator is properly attached to the chart

- **Text Too Small**: Increase TextFontSize parameter

- **Poor Visibility**: Adjust TextColor and BackgroundColor for better contrast

- **Performance Issues**: Ensure MT5 is updated to latest version





### Support

For technical support or feature requests, refer to the indicator documentation or contact the developer.





## Version History

- **Version 1.00**: Initial release with core timer functionality

- **Enhanced Features**: Daily variation, customizable colors, bold text options





## Legal Information

Copyright © 2024, Timeframepro

All rights reserved.





---





*Timeframepro - Professional time management for serious traders.*