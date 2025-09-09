Trade Positions Expert Advisors system MT5

Position EA – User Manual

1. Overview

The Position EA is a semi-automatic trade manager for MT4.
It helps you:

·  Calculate lot size based on risk and stop loss.

·  Place market, limit, or stop orders quickly.

·  Manage risk with auto break-even and trailing stop.

·  Take profits in tiers (TP1, TP2, TP3) with partial closes.

·  Manually close half or all with a button.

2. Panel Layout

2.1 Top Bar

·  Type [MARKET/LIMIT/STOP]

o  Switches order type.

o  MARKET → entry auto-syncs with live price.

o  LIMIT/STOP → entry is frozen for user input.

·  Side [BUY/SELL]

o  Switch between long/short.

o  MARKET → Entry updates to Ask/Bid.

o  LIMIT/STOP → Entry remains fixed until you edit it.

·  Ask / Bid

o  Shows live prices with green/red backgrounds.

2.2 Risk & Ratios

·  Risk%  – % of balance/equity to risk per trade.

·  Cx  – contract multiplier (usually 1 for FX, may differ for CFDs).

·  R/SL  – risk unit (normally 1).

·  R/TP  – target multiple (default 2). This defines minimum TP.

��  The EA calculates a Suggested Lot Size from these values, but you can override by typing your own lot size.

2.3 Stops & Entry

·  SLp  – Stop Loss distance (in pips).

·  SLpx  – Stop Loss price.

o  You can set either.

o  SLp is the driver (if you edit SLpx, EA back-solves SLp).

·  TPp / TPpx  – Minimum Take Profit (from R/TP).

o  Read-only when tiers are ON.

·  Entry  –

o  MARKET → always bound to current Ask/Bid.

o  LIMIT/STOP → frozen, user-set.

·  Lots  – trade size. Either use suggested lot or type your own.

2.4 Break-Even & Trail

·  BE Trig (default 300)  – number of pips in profit before break-even activates.

·  BE Off (default 7)  – how many pips beyond entry to move SL.

·  BE Part%  – optional partial close when BE triggers.

·  BE [ON/OFF]  – toggle break-even.

·  Trail [ON/OFF]  – toggle trailing stop.

2.5 TP Tiers

·  TP1, TP2, TP3 [ON/OFF]  – enable/disable tier.

·  Dist  – distance in pips from entry.

·  Close%  – % of original lots to close at this level.

o  Example: If original = 1.00 lots, TP1 Close% = 50 → 0.50 lots closed.

·  Lock  – removed in this version (SL does not move here).

��  Notes:

·  Tiers close % of original lots, not the remainder.

·  TP3 can be set to close all remaining if Close% = 100 (or if TP3_CloseAll=true).

·  If tiers are ON, the broker TP is disabled  → trade runs higher after minimum TP.

2.6 Action Buttons

·  BUY  – place buy order with current settings.

·  SELL  – place sell order.

·  HALF  – close half of current position.

·  ALL  – close all current position.

·  Clear TP flags  – reset tier memory (rarely needed).

3. Trade Lifecycle Example

Example setup:

·  Risk% = 1.0

·  SLp = 200 pips

·  R/TP = 2 → min TP = 400 pips

·  TP1 [ON] 400pips Close 50%

·  TP2 [ON] 800pips Close 30%

·  TP3 [ON] 1200pips Close 20%

Behavior:

1.  Entry BUY at 1900.00, SL at 1880.00.

2.  At +400 pips → EA closes 0.50 lots (50% of original).

3.  At +800 pips → EA closes 0.30 lots.

4.  At +1200 pips → EA closes last 0.20 lots.

5.  If BE trigger = 300, then at +300 pips → SL moves to entry+7 pips (safe).

4. Alerts & Safety

·  Alerts can be shown when BE or TP fire.

·  Safety checks:

o  Only one tier triggers per scan.

o  One-shot per tier (never repeats).

o  Debounce and cooldown prevent double-closing.

o  Final tier can close all lots so no 0.10 remainder stays.

5. Tips

·  Use MARKET when you want instant entry at Ask/Bid.

·  Use LIMIT/STOP for pending orders (manual Entry & SLpx).

·  Always set SLp first → EA computes TPp automatically.

·  Use tier % totals = 100% if you want the whole trade closed.

·  If totals < 100%, remainder stays open indefinitely.


