Savage Indicator XAUUSD

Savage Indicator (XAUUSD)


✅ Non-Repaint.

✅ Works on PC and Mobile Phone.


Overview :


Savage Indicator is designed for traders who want clean and precise signals without spending hours analyzing charts.


The indicator delivers real-time alerts including Push Notifications directly to your mobile phone, so you stay updated even when you’re away from your PC.


It works with multiple brokers and symbols, automatically detecting the XAUUSD chart you attach it to.


 Features :


✅ Clear signals with Entry Zone + TP + SL

✅ Push Notifications directly to MetaTrader 5 mobile app

✅ Auto-detects symbol & timeframe (XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, etc.)

✅ Anti-spam filter to avoid repeated notifications

✅ Neutral/Sideways notification when no valid setup is available

✅ TP/SL hit notifications for confirmation

✅ Customizable settings (Aggressive/Conservative mode, TP/SL, neutral interval)


How to Use : 

1. Attach the indicator to the desired chart (e.g., XAUUSD M5).

2. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled in your MT5 platform.

3. Enable Push Notifications in MT5 desktop:

Go to Tools → Options → Notifications

Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MT5 Mobile App.

Tick Enable Push Notifications.

4. The indicator will automatically start sending signals to your chart and push notifications to your phone.


Benefits :


✅ No need to monitor charts 24/7 — notifications are sent automatically.

✅ Clear entry levels with defined TP & SL.

✅ Perfect for intraday traders who want confirmation of entries, neutral conditions, and TP/SL results.

✅ Simple, fast, and user-friendly.


⚠ Disclaimer :


Savage Indicator is a trading tool/indicator only.

It does not guarantee profits and does not provide financial advice.

Trading results depend on your own analysis, risk management, and decisions.

Not financial advice.


