Ultimate Telegram to MT5 Suite

The Ultimate Telegram to MetaTrader Bot is designed for traders who want seamless automation between their Telegram signal channels and the MetaTrader 5 platform. It eliminates the stress of manual copying and pasting signals, ensuring you never miss an entry or exit.

This bot can work in three modes:

  • Sender Mode – instantly sends your MT5 trades or indicator alerts to Telegram.

  • Receiver Mode – copies signals from Telegram directly into MT5 and executes them.

  • Both Modes – combines sending and receiving for complete synchronization.

You also get advanced customization:

  • Lot configuration – choose fixed lot sizes or use the provider’s exact lots.

  • Symbol filtering – restrict signals to specific symbols or allow all.

  • Trade management tools – close all trades, close specific trades, or send trade summaries with a single click.

  • Smart chart screenshots – receive Telegram updates with annotated charts showing your trade entries, stop loss, and take profit levels.

With these features, the Ultimate Telegram to MetaTrader Bot gives you total control, speed, and reliability. It’s not just a copier; it’s a complete trading assistant built to match your strategy.

👉 To see setup instructions, examples, and the full list of features, check out the blog post


