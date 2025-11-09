Nagara Experts

I present you the settings and parameters of the Nagara bot, an ultramodern tool for working in the Forex market. This bot uses advanced capital management technologies and market analysis to determine the trends and make reasonable trading decisions. In addition, it is equipped with a flexible control and protection system for each position.

Currency pairs for trading:
Eurusd, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDSHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, ERNZD, AURNZD, AUDC AD, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CADJPY, GBPNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.

Timframe:
H1 (watch).

This bot has many settings for effective trading in the Forex market, using modern technologies for analysis and capital management.

Basic settings:
  • Setupfilling: type of execution of the order.
  • ECNMODE: ECN (Electronic Communication Network) mode for installing a stop loss simultaneously with a warrant.
  • Combinesallstops: Association of all stop-losses on the same level.
  • Magicnumber: Unique Bota identifier.
  • Enabledbuy: Purification of signals for the purchase.
  • Enabledsell: Signal resolution for sale.
  • CorrectionTickValue: Correction of tick value.
  • Commentorders: Comment for all orders.
  • Money Management settings:
  • Stablevolum: fixed volume (if Money Management is turned off).
  • MoneyManagementon: turning on/off Money Management.
  • MoneyManagementBase: Basic volume for Money Management.
  • Settings for working with a series of orders:
  • CountordorDerinseries: The maximum number of orders in the series.
  • STEPFORORDERDERSERIS: The minimum step between orders.
  • Protectionovertime: temporary protection (in minutes).
  • AccordingTrend: Work in accordance with the trend.
  • Againsttrend: Work against the trend.
  • Settings to accompany the series:
  • Minimumlevelbars: the minimum level between bars.
  • SMALLDEGREE: a small degree.
  • Smallkstd: Small standard deviation.
  • Smallbars: the number of small bars.
  • Signal settings:
  • Signaldegree: Signal degree.
  • Signalkstd: standard signal deviation.
  • Signalbars: the number of bars for the signal.
  • Settings to accompany the series:
  • Markettakeprofit: Take Profit in the market.
  • virtualtrt: virtual beginning of the trailing stop.
  • Virtualtrstop: Virtual trailing stop.
  • MarketStoploss: Stop Loss in the market.
  • VirtualStoploss: Virtual Stop Loss.
  • VirtualtakeProfit: Virtual Teik Profit.
These settings allow you to accurately configure the Nagara bot in accordance with your trading strategy and market conditions.





