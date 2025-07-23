Market Correlation WillSpread

📌 WillSpread — Market Strength Indicator by Larry Williams for MetaTrader 5

!!!!!!!!!! Check out my Expert Advisor systems that also use market correlation   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/consig/seller

WillSpread is a professional indicator based on Larry Williams’ proprietary methodology (a trader with decades of experience), designed to analyze the hidden strength and weakness of assets through intermarket correlations. Perfect for identifying leading signals and confirming trends.

🧠 What is WillSpread?

The WillSpread indicator measures the difference in price changes between two instruments, revealing which one is the "leader" and which is the "follower" in the market. This allows you to find unique entry points where traditional indicators fall silent.

🚀 Why Should You Try It?

Based on Larry Williams’ method — from one of the most successful traders in history
Unique signals — see not just the trend, but the strength of the move
Intermarket analysis — compare the behavior of two assets (e.g., SP500 and Bonds)
Suitable for any strategy — trend-following, countertrend, scalping
Fully customizable — choose instruments, timeframes, and smoothing methods

⚙️ Key Features

  • Choose any two symbols to compare (e.g., GOLD vs USD, EURUSD vs GBPUSD, GOLD vs SILVER, GOLD vs SP500, BTC vs DOW)

  • Support for multiple timeframes (MTF)

  • Various calculation methods: absolute, percentage-based, pip-based

  • Adjustable smoothing filters (EMA, SMA, WMA, etc.)

  • Signals displayed directly on the chart

  • Lightweight and resource-efficient

🔧 Technical Info

Parameter Value
Platform MetaTrader 5
Product Type Indicator
Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
MTF Support Yes
Instruments Any (including indices and crosses)
Timeframes From M1 to MN

🛠️ Recommended Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart

  2. Set the secondary instrument for comparison

  3. Observe divergences and use them as trade signals

  4. Add it to your existing system for signal filtering or divergence detection

👉 Click "Download Demo" or "Buy" to experience the power of professional intermarket analysis today!


Avis 1
Alex074179
309
Alex074179 2025.09.01 13:11 
 

very good indicator when used as divergence. top. I would like more examples. IF you can make a video I would appreciate it

