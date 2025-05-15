RealSlippage
- Mehdi Babaabbas
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 15 mai 2025
- Activations: 5
RealSlippage: Master Your Trading Precision!
Uncover real broker slippage and elevate your strategies! Designed for MetaTrader 4, RealSlippage tracks price discrepancies between orders and executions with unmatched accuracy. A must-have for traders using stop-loss or running trading bots, this tool helps you identify optimal brokers and timing while minimizing unexpected losses. Try this powerful indicator now and take your trading to the next level!