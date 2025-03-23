Trendscout

Experience the ultimate trendline auto-trading solution! Our expert advisor/utility allows you to effortlessly place one or more trendlines from different timeframes - it places a trade in the breakout direction.

 1.    AUTO TRADING / MANUAL TRADING

Trendscout can place orders for you automatically. You have to enable “Auto trading” and also check the “Enable live trading” box at the parameter window. When price crosses a trend lines for the first time two massages are sent to your mobile phone or to your email as the case may be. One message is for line crossing notification while the other message is a trade notification. Trade or notification are executed only when the last bar of the execution frequency timeframe (say, M30) completes beyond the trendline.

To place orders manually you need to turn off either the "Auto Trading" button on the trading platform or disable (uncheck) the "Allow live trading" box at the "Common" tab of the parameter window. In this case only line crossing notification would be sent to your mobile phone. Be sure to enable the Trendscout network access before or after setting up the trendlines.

 3.  MULTIPLE OPEN POSITIONS

One position can be placed at a time per instrument via auto trading method. If you wish to place multiple open positions you can only do it manually.

 4.  CLOSING ALL OPEN TRADES

Use the “Close All” buttons to close all open trades in the account when “Auto trading” is enabled and also when the “Enable live trading” box at the parameter window is checked.

 5.  PUSH AND EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Trendscout can send push notification to your mobile phone when price crosses a trend line, be sure to enter your MetaQuote ID at the "Notification" tab of the "Option" settings of the "Tools" menu. Also, check the "Enable Push Notifications" box. Trendscout can also send email notification to your email address. All you need do is enter your email parameters at Menu\Tools\Options\Email. Also check the "Enable" check box.

6.  PARAMETER WINDOW'S SETTING

The following are the windows parameter settings available:

(i)    Execution frequency: This is the interval or duration of time in which Trendscout has to wait before searching for a breakout. Hence, the EA does not depend on the timeframe of the chart upon which it is attached. Popular execution frequencies are hourly, every thirty minutes and every fifteen minutes for intraday traders. Larger execution frequencies can be used for longer term traders.

(ii)   Maximum open trades: This is the maximum number of trades Trendscout can place during auto trading. The default number of open trades is 2. You can increase this value by entering a value of your choice.

(iii)   Lots: This is the lot size of a trade. The default lot size is 0.01. This value can be increased by entering the lot size of your choice directly.

(iv)   Take profit level (in pips): Set your desired take profit level in percentage in points. If you do not wish to set the take profit level enter zero in this field.

(v)    Stop loss level: (in pips): Set your desired stop loss level in percentage in points. If you do not wish to set the stop loss level enter zero in this field.

7.   PANEL/EXIT BUTTONS

Click the panel button to display the operating buttons. Use the "Exit" button to clear all operating buttons.

8.    ATTACHING TRENDSCOUT TO MULTIPLE CHARTS

The Expert/utility can be attached to as many charts as are open on the trading platform. You can use the "ttt" ("---") button to block Trendscout from accessing network on the charts in which you are not ready to place trend lines at the moment. The symbol "ttt" indicates that network is accessible by Trendscout while "---" indicates that network is not accessible by Trendscout.

 9.    TREND LINE TYPES

Two types of trend lines are available based on the selected chart type. When using candlesticks or bar charts, the trend line will switch to price high/low mode automatically. When using line charts, the trend line will switch to close mode without additional action required.

 10.    ADDING MULTIPLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION

To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks two or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trend line and click "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button. Next, navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add the second trend line. Click on the "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button twice. This will place the second trend line based on the current timeframe without deleting the first trend line. You can do this for as many timeframes as needed.

 A trading opportunity will be triggered or an order for the instrument will open only when price breaks all the trend lines in the direction they are placed. A trend line timeframe is identified by the name of the timeframe that appears on the tooltip of each trend line and its handles.

 11.    PLACING TWO OPPOSITE TRENDLINES FOR ONE TIMEFRAME SIMULTANEOUSELY

Use the "Trend Lines" button to place bull and bear trend lines to the current timeframe. This button does not append new trend lines to existing ones, even if you switch to another timeframe.

 12.    TIMEFRAME HOPPING (REVISITING A TIMEFRAME FOR TREND LINE READJUSTMENT)

If you have a trend line in one timeframe and switch to another timeframe, you can modify the trend line for the previous timeframe using the handles, only when you return to that timeframe. You can also delete and re-add it using the appropriate "Bull Line" or "Bear Line" button. In other words, you CANNOT modify the trend lines whose timeframe you are not currently on.

 13.    DELETING ALL TRENDLINES

To remove all placed trend lines on the chart simultaneously, click the "Trend Lines" button when the button caption displays a timeframe name.

 14.  USING THE DATE ANCHOR AND DATE ANCHOR BUTTON

The “Date Anchor” can be useful for the following reasons:

(i)     View the date, time and bar position on the “Date anchor button” as well as on the tooltip of the "Date anchor line".

(ii)    The date anchor time is in the trading server's time zone and also of type am/pm as against the server’s traditional 24 hour type. This is an added advantage.

(iii)   The date anchor of all charts are at synch with one another.

 (iv)   The date anchor allows you to compare and analyze data across multiple charts from a reference date/time.

N.B.: Trendscout works on live and demo accounts, but not on strategy tester.

Produits recommandés
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro Première Édition Croissance sûre, stable et intelligente pour les petits comptes Résumé rapide Conçu pour les petits comptes (à partir de 30 $) Croissance rapide et sécurisée – sans risque de faire exploser son compte ️ Installation étape par étape – facile pour les débutants Optimisé pour XAUUSD (Or) en graphique 5 minutes Version démo disponible – testez avant d’acheter Parfait pour les traders avec un petit capital qui souhaitent une croissance régulière sans
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk est un expert professionnel du scalping. La stratégie est basée sur des algorithmes de scalping intelligents qui négocient à certaines périodes du marché. Le système n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que la grille ou la martingale. Le trading se fait sur la base du retour du prix sur de courtes périodes. Toutes les transactions sont clôturées en quelques heures. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. FONCTIONNALITÉS L'
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Utilitaires
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
Experts
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
FoxFx est un système de trading de grille de retracement basé sur le retour des prix à la moyenne à l'aide d'indicateurs RSI, Bandes de Bollinger, double stochastique à partir de différentes périodes !!! Avec clôture basée sur le bénéfice total avec clôture partielle et couverture des positions. Signal                https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238212?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Paires de devises : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Délai : M15 Le conseiller est installé sur un seul graphiqu
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Automated EA Robot
Yapo Thierry Hermann Yapo
Experts
WARNING :  You can use the Expert Advisor only on  M30   Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999 . Automated EA Robot  power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically. What's the Strategy   of Automated EA Robo
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Trends Hunter
Sergey Musin
Experts
Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend. If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings. Options Lots - fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 p
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Experts
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilitaires
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilitaires
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilitaires
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilitaires
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilitaires
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilitaires
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Utilitaires
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Utilitaires
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilitaires
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilitaires
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitaires
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Utilitaires
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilitaires
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilitaires
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilitaires
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilitaires
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilitaires
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Plus de l'auteur
Trendscout indicator MT4
Chinedu Peter
Indicateurs
Receive notifications for multi-trendline or single trendline breakout. Yes! You heard us right!  You will be notified the moment price crosses any and all the timeframe trendlines that you have chosen.  1.    ADDING MULTIPLE OR SINGLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks one or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trendline and click
Trendscout MT5
Chinedu Peter
Utilitaires
Experience the ultimate trendline auto-trading solution! Our expert advisor/utility allows you to effortlessly place one or more trendlines from different timeframes - it places a trade in the breakout direction.   1.    AUTO TRADING / MANUAL TRADING Trendscout can place orders for you automatically. You have to enable “Auto trading” and also check the “Enable live trading” box at the parameter window. When price crosses a trend lines for the first time two massages are sent to your mobile phon
Trendscout indicator MT5
Chinedu Peter
Indicateurs
Receive notifications for multi-trendline or single trendline breakout. Yes! You heard us right!  You will be notified the moment price crosses any and all the timeframe trendlines that you have chosen.  1.    ADDING MULTIPLE OR SINGLE TRENDLINES IN THE SAME DIRECTION To trigger a stronger trading opportunity you can require that price breaks one or more trend lines of different timeframes in the same direction. To do this navigate to the timeframe for which you want to add a trendline and click
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis