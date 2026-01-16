CodeBaseSections
Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Telegram !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
dans la poche
Scripts

Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro - script pour MetaTrader 5

Samson Manyengo Mwita
Vues:
691
Note:
(1)
Publié:
\MQL5\Include\
price action exit strategy.mq5 (10.4 KB) afficher
metaeditor_view.png (199.05 KB)
Télécharger au format ZIP Comment télécharger du code à partir de MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance

meta editor view

#property copyright "Samson Mwita 2025"
#property link      "Samson Mwita 2025"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Advanced price action-based dynamic exit strategy"
#property description "Monitors Fibonacci, market structure, candlestick patterns"
#property description "and behavioral patterns for optimal exit timing"
//--- Input Parameters
input double   ProfitActivationPercent = 70.0;  // Start monitoring when trade is X% to TP
input bool     UseRSIReversal = true;           // Use RSI for reversal detection
input int      RSIPeriod = 14;                  // RSI Period
input double   RSIOverbought = 70.0;            // RSI Overbought level
input double   RSI_Oversold = 30.0;             // RSI Oversold level
input bool     UseCandlestickPatterns = true;   // Use candlestick patterns
input bool     UseMovingAverageCross = false;   // Use MA cross for confirmation
input int      FastMA_Period = 5;               // Fast MA Period
input int      SlowMA_Period = 10;              // Slow MA Period
input int      CheckEveryXSeconds = 10;         // How often to check (seconds)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
   //--- Display script started message
   Print("Dynamic Exit Protector Started - Monitoring Trades...");
   
   //--- Create a timer for continuous monitoring
   EventSetTimer(CheckEveryXSeconds);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function - runs every X seconds                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
   CheckAndProtectTrades();
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Main function to check and protect trades                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckAndProtectTrades()
{
   int total = PositionsTotal();
   
   for(int i = total-1; i >= 0; i--)
   {
      ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket > 0)
      {
         string symbol = PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
         double volume = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
         double openPrice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT);
         ulong type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
         double sl = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);
         double tp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);
         
         //--- Skip if no Take Profit is set
         if(tp == 0) continue;
         
         double currentPrice = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) ? SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) : SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
         
         //--- Calculate how close we are to TP (in percentage)
         double distanceToTP = 0;
         double progressToTP = 0;
         
         if(type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
         {
            distanceToTP = tp - openPrice;
            progressToTP = (currentPrice - openPrice) / distanceToTP * 100;
         }
         else // SELL position
         {
            distanceToTP = openPrice - tp;
            progressToTP = (openPrice - currentPrice) / distanceToTP * 100;
         }
         
         //--- If we're close enough to TP, check for reversals
         if(progressToTP >= ProfitActivationPercent)
         {
            bool shouldClose = false;
            string reason = "";
            
            //--- Check RSI Reversal (if enabled)
            if(UseRSIReversal && CheckRSI_Reversal(symbol, type))
            {
               shouldClose = true;
               reason = "RSI Reversal Signal";
            }
            
            //--- Check Candlestick Patterns (if enabled)
            if(UseCandlestickPatterns && CheckCandlestickReversal(symbol, type))
            {
               shouldClose = true;
               reason = "Candlestick Reversal Pattern";
            }
            
            //--- Check MA Cross (if enabled)
            if(UseMovingAverageCross && CheckMA_Cross(symbol))
            {
               shouldClose = true;
               reason = "Moving Average Cross";
            }
            
            //--- Additional safety: If profit starts decreasing significantly
            if(IsProfitDecreasing(symbol, ticket, currentProfit))
            {
               shouldClose = true;
               reason = "Profit Retracement Detected";
            }
            
            //--- Close the trade if any reversal condition is met
            if(shouldClose)
            {
               if(ClosePosition(ticket, symbol, volume, type))
               {
                  Print("Position #", ticket, " closed. Reason: ", reason, 
                        " | Progress to TP: ", DoubleToString(progressToTP, 1), "%",
                        " | Final Profit: ", DoubleToString(currentProfit, 2));
               }
            }
         }
      }
   }
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check RSI for reversal signals                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckRSI_Reversal(string symbol, ulong positionType)
{
   double rsi[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsi, true);
   
   int handle = iRSI(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle, 0, 0, 3, rsi) > 0)
   {
      // For BUY positions: Watch for RSI going into overbought and turning down
      if(positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
      {
         if(rsi[0] < rsi[1] && rsi[1] > RSIOverbought)
            return true;
      }
      // For SELL positions: Watch for RSI going into oversold and turning up
      else
      {
         if(rsi[0] > rsi[1] && rsi[1] < RSI_Oversold)
            return true;
      }
   }
   
   return false;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for candlestick reversal patterns                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckCandlestickReversal(string symbol, ulong positionType)
{
   MqlRates rates[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true);
   
   if(CopyRates(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 3, rates) > 0)
   {
      // Simple bearish reversal pattern for BUY positions
      if(positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
      {
         // Check for bearish engulfing or shooting star
         if((rates[1].close > rates[1].open && rates[0].close < rates[0].open && 
             rates[0].close < rates[1].open) || // Bearish engulfing
            (rates[0].high - MathMax(rates[0].open, rates[0].close) > 
             MathAbs(rates[0].close - rates[0].open) * 2)) // Shooting star
            return true;
      }
      // Simple bullish reversal pattern for SELL positions
      else
      {
         // Check for bullish engulfing or hammer
         if((rates[1].close < rates[1].open && rates[0].close > rates[0].open && 
             rates[0].close > rates[1].open) || // Bullish engulfing
            (MathMin(rates[0].open, rates[0].close) - rates[0].low > 
             MathAbs(rates[0].close - rates[0].open) * 2)) // Hammer
            return true;
      }
   }
   
   return false;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for Moving Average cross                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckMA_Cross(string symbol)
{
   double fastMA[], slowMA[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(fastMA, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(slowMA, true);
   
   int fast_handle = iMA(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, FastMA_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   int slow_handle = iMA(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowMA_Period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   if(CopyBuffer(fast_handle, 0, 0, 2, fastMA) > 0 && 
      CopyBuffer(slow_handle, 0, 0, 2, slowMA) > 0)
   {
      // Check for bearish cross (fast MA crosses below slow MA)
      if(fastMA[1] > slowMA[1] && fastMA[0] < slowMA[0])
         return true;
   }
   
   return false;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if profit is significantly decreasing                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsProfitDecreasing(string symbol, ulong ticket, double currentProfit)
{
   // In a real implementation, you might want to track profit history
   // This is a simplified version - you could store previous profit values
   // and compare if profit has decreased by a certain percentage
   
   // For now, we'll use a simple approach based on price movement
   static double lastProfit = 0;
   static ulong lastTicket = 0;
   
   if(lastTicket != ticket)
   {
      lastProfit = currentProfit;
      lastTicket = ticket;
      return false;
   }
   
   // If profit decreases by more than 20% from its peak
   if(currentProfit < lastProfit * 0.8 && currentProfit > 0)
   {
      return true;
   }
   
   // Update the last profit if current is higher
   if(currentProfit > lastProfit)
   {
      lastProfit = currentProfit;
   }
   
   return false;
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close position function                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ClosePosition(ulong ticket, string symbol, double volume, ulong type)
{
   MqlTradeRequest request = {1};
   MqlTradeResult result = {0};
   
   request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   request.position = ticket;
   request.symbol = symbol;
   request.volume = volume;
   request.deviation = 10;
   request.comment = "Dynamic Exit";
   
   if(type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
   {
      request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
      request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
   }
   else
   {
      request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
      request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
   }
   
   return OrderSend(request, result);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Risk calculator for MT 5 Risk calculator for MT 5

The indicator calculates your risk as a percentage and gives you the lot size that is acceptable for your risk. You only need to specify the risk in per cent and the stop size in pips.

BinanceQuotesDownloader BinanceQuotesDownloader

Real-time display of Binance quotes

iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover

Hover over any candle to see what MT5 doesn't show: Range size, Body percentage, Wick ratios. Smart, fast, and customizable.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.