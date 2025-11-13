Rejoignez notre page de fans
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Caculater Margin - expert pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 408
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Hello,
I am learning how to code in MQL5. This code is used to calculate the margin required for a trading lot.
It allows customizing the leverage factor to see the required margin.
The code may not be fully complete yet, as I am using it with FX and metal symbols, and there may be inaccuracies when using cent accounts or CFDs/cryptos.
I am still working on improving my coding knowledge. Any suggestions or feedback would be greatly appreciated to help me improve.
The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.Simple_Three_Inside_Pattern_EA
A simple Expert Advisor that trades when the price forms the "Three From Within" pattern.
The Clean Market Watch script is a simple utility tool designed to quickly remove all symbols from your MetaTrader 5 Market Watch window with a single click. This is particularly useful when you want to start fresh with a clean workspace or when your Market Watch has become cluttered with too many symbols. Purpose Over time, traders often accumulate numerous symbols in their Market Watch window, making it difficult to focus on the instruments they actively trade. Manually removing symbols one by one can be tedious and time-consuming. This script automates the entire process, clearing all symbols in seconds.Count Positions from EA MQL5
With this code you can get current open positions of your EA this is so usefull to manage your EA