Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

MAX PRO AVERAGING from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 331%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 144
Transacciones Rentables:
868 (75.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
276 (24.13%)
Mejor transacción:
28.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-18.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 793.98 USD (174 311 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-747.70 USD (73 160 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (18.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
53.38 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Actividad comercial:
6.51%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.75%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
23.13
Transacciones Largas:
694 (60.66%)
Transacciones Cortas:
450 (39.34%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.40
Beneficio Esperado:
0.91 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-45.24 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.24 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
47.37%
Pronóstico anual:
574.76%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.51 USD
Máxima:
45.24 USD (2.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.49% (45.24 USD)
De fondos:
32.83% (228.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1144
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 101K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +28.09 USD
Peor transacción: -19 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +18.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -45.24 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 04:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 03:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 07:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 07:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.16 07:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.06 06:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
