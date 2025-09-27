- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 144
Transacciones Rentables:
868 (75.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
276 (24.13%)
Mejor transacción:
28.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-18.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 793.98 USD (174 311 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-747.70 USD (73 160 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (18.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
53.38 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.26
Actividad comercial:
6.51%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.75%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
35
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
23.13
Transacciones Largas:
694 (60.66%)
Transacciones Cortas:
450 (39.34%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.40
Beneficio Esperado:
0.91 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.07 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-45.24 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.24 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
47.37%
Pronóstico anual:
574.76%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.51 USD
Máxima:
45.24 USD (2.99%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.49% (45.24 USD)
De fondos:
32.83% (228.80 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1144
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|101K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +28.09 USD
Peor transacción: -19 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +18.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -45.24 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
50 USD al mes
331%
0
0
USD
USD
730
USD
USD
13
100%
1 144
75%
7%
2.39
0.91
USD
USD
33%
1:500