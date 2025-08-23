Divisas / XMVM
XMVM: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF
61.54 USD 0.26 (0.42%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XMVM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 61.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 61.92.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
61.35 61.92
Rango anual
45.68 62.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 61.28
- Open
- 61.44
- Bid
- 61.54
- Ask
- 61.84
- Low
- 61.35
- High
- 61.92
- Volumen
- 30
- Cambio diario
- 0.42%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.86%
- Cambio anual
- 11.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B