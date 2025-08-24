Währungen / XMVM
XMVM: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF
62.20 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XMVM hat sich für heute um -0.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
61.68 62.21
Jahresspanne
45.68 62.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 62.25
- Eröffnung
- 61.80
- Bid
- 62.20
- Ask
- 62.50
- Tief
- 61.68
- Hoch
- 62.21
- Volumen
- 30
- Tagesänderung
- -0.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.12%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K