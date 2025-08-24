KurseKategorien
XMVM: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

62.20 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XMVM hat sich für heute um -0.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
61.68 62.21
Jahresspanne
45.68 62.85
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
62.25
Eröffnung
61.80
Bid
62.20
Ask
62.50
Tief
61.68
Hoch
62.21
Volumen
30
Tagesänderung
-0.08%
Monatsänderung
2.25%
6-Monatsänderung
18.12%
Jahresänderung
12.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K