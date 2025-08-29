QuotazioniSezioni
XMVM: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

62.20 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XMVM ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.68 e ad un massimo di 62.21.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
61.68 62.21
Intervallo Annuale
45.68 62.85
Chiusura Precedente
62.25
Apertura
61.80
Bid
62.20
Ask
62.50
Minimo
61.68
Massimo
62.21
Volume
30
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
2.25%
Variazione Semestrale
18.12%
Variazione Annuale
12.97%
