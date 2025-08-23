QuotesSections
XMVM: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

61.28 USD 0.58 (0.94%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XMVM exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.83 and at a high of 61.33.

Follow Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
60.83 61.33
Year Range
45.68 62.85
Previous Close
61.86
Open
61.23
Bid
61.28
Ask
61.58
Low
60.83
High
61.33
Volume
36
Daily Change
-0.94%
Month Change
0.74%
6 Months Change
16.37%
Year Change
11.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev