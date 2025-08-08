CotizacionesSecciones
SHCO
SHCO: Soho House & Co Inc Class A

8.86 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SHCO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.87.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Soho House & Co Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
8.85 8.87
Rango anual
4.60 8.92
Cierres anteriores
8.87
Open
8.87
Bid
8.86
Ask
9.16
Low
8.85
High
8.87
Volumen
471
Cambio diario
-0.11%
Cambio mensual
0.34%
Cambio a 6 meses
53.82%
Cambio anual
71.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B