Divisas / SHCO
SHCO: Soho House & Co Inc Class A
8.86 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SHCO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.87.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Soho House & Co Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SHCO News
Rango diario
8.85 8.87
Rango anual
4.60 8.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.87
- Open
- 8.87
- Bid
- 8.86
- Ask
- 9.16
- Low
- 8.85
- High
- 8.87
- Volumen
- 471
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 53.82%
- Cambio anual
- 71.71%
