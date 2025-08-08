Valute / SHCO
SHCO: Soho House & Co Inc Class A
8.86 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.85 e ad un massimo di 8.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Soho House & Co Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.85 8.86
Intervallo Annuale
4.60 8.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.86
- Apertura
- 8.85
- Bid
- 8.86
- Ask
- 9.16
- Minimo
- 8.85
- Massimo
- 8.86
- Volume
- 285
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.71%
21 settembre, domenica