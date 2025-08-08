Währungen / SHCO
SHCO: Soho House & Co Inc Class A
8.85 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SHCO hat sich für heute um -0.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Soho House & Co Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SHCO News
- Soho House & Co (SHCO) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Has Carnival (CCL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Goldman Sachs stock holds steady as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- Soho House & Co stock hits 52-week high at $8.89
- What Makes Soho House & Co (SHCO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- Has Netflix (NFLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Ashton Kutcher, MCR Hotels, and Soho House Just Struck a $2.7 Billion Deal, and Investors Will Want to Pay Attention
- Soho House: Membership Is Exclusive, But Now So Is Ownership (Downgrade) (NYSE:SHCO)
- Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Soho House & Co Inc stock hits 52-week high at $8.87
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Palo Alto, Novo Nordisk and Unitedhealth rise premarket; Tesla falls
- Without this Jackson Hole signal, stocks could slide 15% in the fall, says one strategist
- MCR Hotels to take Soho House private in $2.7 billion deal
- MCR Hotels to take Soho House private in $2.7 billion deal
- Soho House members’ club nearing a deal to go private, WSJ reports
- Soho House nears take-private deal, WSJ reports
- Recent Price Trend in Soho House (SHCO) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Pre-Markets in the Green to Close a Low-Data Week
- Pre-markets Higher, Early Q2 Reports Modest
- Soho House & Co (SHCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Soho House earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
Tagesspanne
8.85 8.86
Jahresspanne
4.60 8.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.86
- Eröffnung
- 8.85
- Bid
- 8.85
- Ask
- 9.15
- Tief
- 8.85
- Hoch
- 8.86
- Volumen
- 94
- Tagesänderung
- -0.11%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 53.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 71.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K