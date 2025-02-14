Divisas / NNOX
NNOX: NANO-X IMAGING LTD
3.91 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NNOX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NANO-X IMAGING LTD. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
3.86 4.03
Rango anual
3.63 11.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.92
- Open
- 3.93
- Bid
- 3.91
- Ask
- 4.21
- Low
- 3.86
- High
- 4.03
- Volumen
- 1.149 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -19.55%
- Cambio anual
- -35.48%
