Valute / NNOX
NNOX: NANO-X IMAGING LTD
3.97 USD 0.19 (4.57%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NNOX ha avuto una variazione del -4.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.96 e ad un massimo di 4.20.
Segui le dinamiche di NANO-X IMAGING LTD. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NNOX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.96 4.20
Intervallo Annuale
3.63 11.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.16
- Apertura
- 4.19
- Bid
- 3.97
- Ask
- 4.27
- Minimo
- 3.96
- Massimo
- 4.20
- Volume
- 2.132 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.49%
21 settembre, domenica