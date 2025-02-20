Divisas / LILA
LILA: Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A
7.91 USD 0.14 (1.80%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LILA de hoy ha cambiado un 1.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LILA News
Rango diario
7.77 8.01
Rango anual
4.26 10.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.77
- Open
- 7.77
- Bid
- 7.91
- Ask
- 8.21
- Low
- 7.77
- High
- 8.01
- Volumen
- 859
- Cambio diario
- 1.80%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 25.36%
- Cambio anual
- -16.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B